Former president reflects on VC's legacy Published 1:07 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Michelle and Jimmy Goodson

As Victoria College turns 100, it’s a time to celebrate the people who made it all possible—those who have led, taught, supported and learned at VC across the decades.

One such leader is Dr. Jimmy Goodson, who served as President of Victoria College for 19 years, beginning in 1989. It was a tenure of transformation and growth.

Under Goodson’s leadership, the college saw significant expansion. The William Wood Building opened for classes in 1990, followed by the Language Building in 1991. Growth continued in 1992 with the opening of the Student Center and the Science Building. The Sports Center opened its doors in 1993.

In 2000, the historic Administration Building was converted into the Museum of the Coastal Bend, dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the region.

Goodson is proud to have been a part of the VC community for nearly two decades. While there was certainly much change during his time, he’s most proud of what didn’t change –VC’s ability to meet the needs of the community and grow alongside them.

“The support for and ultimate approval of the first bond issue in December 1989 passed by a good margin and launched what became a 19-year productive period of campus renewal and beautification,” said Goodson. “That tradition continued with all three presidents who have followed me, along with the tradition of master planning.”

Goodson has many fond memories from his time at VC. But some of his favorite moments are the many graduation ceremonies he took part in.

“Every graduation or certification was a rewarding experience because I realized how many obstacles some of the students overcame to get there,” he said.

As always, Goodson has high hopes for VC’s future.

“It’s my hope that VC will continue to be a place for new beginnings and opportunities,” he said. “With such talented and dedicated teachers, students, and staff, coupled with strong community support, the sky is the limit.”

VC wants to hear from former and current Pirates.

