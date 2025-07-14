Generals complete weekend sweep over Baton Rouge Published 1:47 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Generals outfielder Damien Whitfield, pictured in Friday's home game, went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's victory over Baton Rouge. (Photo by Allison Capak)

After a pair of home losses on Thursday and Friday, the Victoria Generals got back to their winning ways over the weekend.

Victoria notched two home victories over the Baton Rouge Rougarou and earned a sweep in the two-game series. In Saturday’s matchup, Victoria won in a high scoring affair, 15-7. In Sunday’s game, the Generals recorded a 5-0 victory.

Victoria improved to a 22-12 record in the Texas Collegiate League and maintained its second- place standing behind Baton Rouge.

The Generals produced 16 hits in Saturday’s game. Outfielder Damien Whitfield and infielder Cole Tabor recorded three hits apiece for Victoria. Reece Lunsford, Justin Vossos, Sampson Pugh, Travis Bragg, and Dante Turgeon added two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Generals offense.

In addition to the offensive outburst, the Generals totaled seven stolen bases.

Victoria’s Hayden Tronson (1-1) scored the victory on the mound. He allowed six earned runs on six hits in six and two-thirds innings. Reliever Logan Jenkins picked up his first save of the season. In two and one-third innings, Jenkins allowed one earned run on one hit.

In Sunday’s game, Victoria totaled seven hits in their shutout victory. Designated hitter Colin Cymbalista, who batted ninth in the order, went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Cymbalista’s two-run homer in the sixth inning was his first of the season. Vossos also enjoyed a multi-hit game with a 2-for-3 effort and a run batted in for the Generals.

Rex Henderson was the winning pitcher for Victoria in his first appearance of the season. He tossed four no-hit innings and racked up seven strikeouts while walking three.

Victoria hits he road for a two-game set in Brazos Valley starting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Robert Brewer is a sports writer for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at robert.brewer@vicad.com.