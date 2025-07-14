Nina Mavrinac’s lifelong journey in music began at Victoria College Published 1:17 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Nina Mavrinac holds her violin (VC Marketing and Communications)

Nina Mavrinac, a trailblazing music educator and professional violinist, began her collegiate journey at Victoria College in the summer of 1977. She decided to attend VC because of its proximity to her hometown of Edna and her passion for music.

While at Victoria College, Mavrinac immersed herself in music, studying organ under Ruth Williams, playing bassoon in the college band under Wilbur Collins, and taking violin lessons from Kristine Tsujimoto. She was also a founding member of the Victoria Symphony, marking the beginning of a lifelong commitment to orchestral performance.

Mavrinac’s musical journey led her to the University of Houston and later The University of Texas at Austin, where she studied violin. She ultimately completed her degree in music education at The University of Texas at San Antonio in 1984.

“I started at UT Austin with a full scholarship in Applied Violin but switched to Music Education so I could one day earn a living teaching orchestra,” Mavrinac recalled.

Her career in education has left a deep impact on countless students across Texas. Mavrinac taught orchestra at Alamo Heights Junior High and in the North East Independent School District in San Antonio. Her private studio helped establish the orchestra program at Judson High School in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD.

In addition to teaching, Mavrinac performed as a substitute with the San Antonio Symphony and as a founding member of several regional orchestras, including the Laredo Philharmonic, Corpus Christi Symphony, Mid-Texas Symphony, Kingsville Symphony and Symphony of the Hills in Kerrville.

Certified in the Suzuki Method for both violin and viola, Mavrinac continues to operate a private studio with more than 20 students ranging from preschoolers to adults—including some second-generation learners whose parents were once her students.

“Music is something that’s always been part of my life, and Victoria College helped me stay rooted in that path from the very beginning,” said Mavrinac.

