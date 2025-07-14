Victoria College, Driscoll Health Plan to host free Back-to-School Resource Fair Published 1:22 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

(VC Marketing and Communications)

Victoria College and Driscoll Health Plan are partnering to host a free Back-to-School Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, at the VC Sports Center.

The event aims to support approximately 350 middle and high school students and their families as they prepare for the upcoming school year. Students must be present to receive a free backpack and school supplies.

In addition to school essentials, families will have access to valuable resources such as assistance with applications, information on nutritional benefits, and free vision screenings provided by Walmart. Representatives from various Victoria College departments will also be available to answer questions and share information about campus services and programs.

Attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities, special appearances by Victoria College’s mascot “Captain Vic,” and other fun surprises.

The Sports Center is located on VC’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street. Please follow signage for parking through Entrance One on Ben Jordan Street.

For more information, visit Visit.VictoriaCollege.edu.