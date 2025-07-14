Victoria’s annual Hope Fest offers youth fun, purpose and faith Published 1:04 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more One of the bigger attractions this year at Hope Fest was the Gyrosphere ride, which rotated its riders 360 degrees (Katie Steinhauer photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Hope Fest continues to cater to kids of all ages with inflatables, water slides, bouncy houses, a mechanical riding bull and more. (Katie Steinhauer photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Hope Fest appealed to many Victoria youths with the sports tournaments held last Saturday. (Katie Steinhauer photo)

In a world where youth often feel disconnected, a vibrant movement has begun to take root in Victoria, offering them a much-needed haven of community.

Last Saturday’s 8th annual Hope Fest, a free, youth-centric event has quickly become a cornerstone for young people who seek positive experiences and a deeper connection to Christian values.

“Originally, we did Hope Fest at Riverside Park, because when I first received the vision of Hope Fest, I saw it outdoors,” Jodi Sandoval, founder of Hope Fest, said Saturday. “Due to weather issues, we knew there were some elements that were really saying we don’t need to be out here anymore.”

From melting vinyl records to overheated sponsor booth volunteers, Riverside was the premier outdoor recreational area for events. But sometimesm it is nice to retreat indoors. For the past two years, Hope Fest has been supported by C3 Victory Church on Crestwood Avenue and Pastor Sam, and it had been the home of the annual youth festival.

“I never wanted to get away from this as a community event. But our church is a part of the community, so I had to disregard my own thoughts,” Sandoval said. “I always want to be inclusive and let people know that this is its own thing.”

More than simply a gathering, Hope Fest is an intentional effort to provide Victoria’s teenagers with opportunities to thrive. From food trucks that offer a variety of treats, adding to the festive, carnival-like atmosphere, to exhilarating activities like a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a gyrosphere ride, the event is meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs and interests of the local youth while subtly weaving in principles of faith and fellowship.

“This is what what Hope Fest is really about,” Jamie Long, basketball tournament volunteer, said. “The community and the young kids getting out and doing some good stuff and having fun. This is what I love to do. I like being involved with the community and the young kids.”

Beyond the immediate fun, the core mission of Hope Fest resonates deeply. Organizers believe by providing a safe and uplifting environment, they can help teens discover their passions. It also helps them to build meaningful relationships and to find a sense of belonging while also providing information and resources for their families and futures at booths overseen by UHV, Victoria College, VFD and VPD and many more.

“We’ve done a great job as a community of really coming together,” Sandoval said. “I’m seeing businesses, churches, and nonprofits understand that we’re intertwined and that we have to collaborate with one another to really meet the needs of the whole person. The holistic approach is what works.”

The success of Hope Fest is a testament to the collaborative spirit of Victoria’s community. Volunteers, local churches and businesses all contribute to making the free event a reality, driven by a shared vision for the well-being and future of the city’s youth.

As Hope Fest continues to grow, it stands as a shining example of how a community can come together to offer its young people not just entertainment, but genuine opportunities for personal growth, connection, and the discovery of purpose rooted in positive values.

It’s more than just a festival; it’s a movement of hope, one teen at a time.