2 ex-Generals get the call in 2025 Major League draft Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Former Victoria Generals outfielder Cameron Nickens received a call from the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, who drafted Nickens in the 17th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball draft. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Former Victoria Generals pitcher Braylon Owens will report to the Milwaukee farm system this week after being drafted by the Brewers in the 10th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball draft.

The Victoria Generals were represented in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft that wrapped up Monday.

The St. Louis Cardinals selected outfielder Cameron Nickens in the 17th round of the draft. He was the 510th selection overall.

Through parts of two seasons with the Generals, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder batted .302 with five home runs, 33 runs batted in, and five stolen bases. Nickens was also a member of the Generals’ 2024 Texas Collegiate League championship team.

After sharpening his skills in Victoria, Nickens, a Magnolia, Texas native, molded himself into a professional baseball prospect. Nickens played his senior season with the Austin Peay Governors in 2025, a Division 1 program in Clarksville, Tennessee.

He enjoyed a breakout season with a batting average of .422, which led all Atlantic Sun Conference players and ranked fifth in the NCAA. Nickens also slugged 18 home runs and totaled a conference-best 71 runs batted in.

His hitting exploits helped Austin Peay to a 45-14 record and the Governors were one victory short of advancing to the conference championship game.

Nickens’ outstanding play earned him ASUN Conference Player of the Year and First-Team All-Conference. Perfect Game named Nickens a Third-Team All-American. National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA) named the former Victoria General as a Second-Team All-American.

Before the 2025 campaign, Nickens, 21, spent three years with the Houston Cougars. The standout collegiate hitter reflected on his final season that helped him get drafted by the Cardinals.

“It was awesome going out there for my last year and being able to perform like that. I was just going to the field every day and having a blast,” Nickens said. “It was awesome to transfer there, and it was the best decision of my life. I’m just happy to see what the next chapter brings.”

Former Generals pitcher Owens picked by Brewers

Braylon Owens pitched collegiately at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). He also spent parts of three seasons from 2022-24 with the Victoria Generals.

On Monday, Owens became a 10th-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers, and was selected with the 305th pick in the draft.

The 6-foot right-hander from Elgin compiled a 10-1 record with a 2.79 earned run average as a member of the Generals.

Robert Brewer is a sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at robert.brewer@vicad.com.