New Businesses

Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

By Advocate Staff

The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office from July 7-July 14:

  • Crossrhodes Comics and Cards, 232 Cobbelstone Court, Victoria, owned by Clayton Rhodes
  • Joe’s Construction, 1008 E. Hiller St., Victoria, owned by Jomichael Martinez
  • Jacob Realty Property Management, 609 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, owned by Tina L. Jacob
  • Terri Felix Small Business Consulting, 4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy., unit 3201, owned by Terri L. Felix
  • Bunny’s Basics, 48 Calle Arroyo, Inez, owned by Miriam Judy Pustka
  • South Texas Mobile Mechanix, 354 Highway 359, Skidmore, owned by Damian Zuniga
  • CHN Spice Company, 1407 E. Loma Vista Ave., Victoria, owned by Timothy W. Fowler

  • Polls

    Have you been screened for cancer in the past year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

    • You Might Like