New Businesses

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office from July 7-July 14:

Crossrhodes Comics and Cards, 232 Cobbelstone Court, Victoria, owned by Clayton Rhodes

Joe’s Construction, 1008 E. Hiller St., Victoria, owned by Jomichael Martinez

Jacob Realty Property Management, 609 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, owned by Tina L. Jacob

Terri Felix Small Business Consulting, 4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy., unit 3201, owned by Terri L. Felix

Bunny’s Basics, 48 Calle Arroyo, Inez, owned by Miriam Judy Pustka

South Texas Mobile Mechanix, 354 Highway 359, Skidmore, owned by Damian Zuniga

CHN Spice Company, 1407 E. Loma Vista Ave., Victoria, owned by Timothy W. Fowler