New Businesses
Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025
The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office from July 7-July 14:
- Crossrhodes Comics and Cards, 232 Cobbelstone Court, Victoria, owned by Clayton Rhodes
- Joe’s Construction, 1008 E. Hiller St., Victoria, owned by Jomichael Martinez
- Jacob Realty Property Management, 609 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, owned by Tina L. Jacob
- Terri Felix Small Business Consulting, 4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy., unit 3201, owned by Terri L. Felix
- Bunny’s Basics, 48 Calle Arroyo, Inez, owned by Miriam Judy Pustka
- South Texas Mobile Mechanix, 354 Highway 359, Skidmore, owned by Damian Zuniga
- CHN Spice Company, 1407 E. Loma Vista Ave., Victoria, owned by Timothy W. Fowler
Trending
Polls
Loading ...