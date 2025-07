Building Report Published 11:26 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Building Report

This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

COMM. BUILDING PERMIT BUSINESS OCCUPANCY

CBLD0752072025 No Project 104 E RIO GRANDE ST, Victoria, $0.00 Lucy Wood $120.00, Bliss Bridal & Formal Wear, LLC

PERMIT TOTALS FOR BUSINESS OCCUPANCY: COUNT: 1 $120.00

DEMOLITION

CBLD0751722025 No Project 2808 PORT LAVACA DR, Victoria, $1,200.00 Lucy Pena Lucy Pena $50.00

PERMIT TOTALS FOR DEMOLITION: COUNT: 1 $50.00

UTILITIES NAME CHANGE

CBLD0751592025 No Project 2403 N LAURENT ST, Victoria, 200 $0.00 8,760 Homer Escalante $40.00; Mekka Enterprises, LLC; dba SNOEP Trust

CBLD0751852025 No Project 103 EAST INDUSTRY WAY, Victoria, $0.00 Michael Parkinson $40.00; B Todd #39;s Auto Top & Upholstery

PERMIT TOTALS FOR UTILITIES NAME CHANGE: COUNT: 2 $80.00

PERMIT TOTALS FOR COMM. BUILDING PERMIT: COUNT: 4 250.00

PLACEMENT

INDIVIDUAL LOT

PLAC0751652025 No Project 2810 Mitchell St, Victoria, $0.00 1,568 Arianna & Joshua Dylan Lanier $200.00; Medina Palm Harbor Villages, Inc.

PERMIT TOTALS FOR INDIVIDUAL LOT: COUNT: 1 $200.00

PERMIT TOTALS FOR PLACEMENT: COUNT: 1 200.00

RES. BUILDING PERMIT

ALTERATION/REPAIR

RBLD0751572025 No Project 2010 N LOUIS ST, Victoria, $0.00 1,200 William Ponton $120.00

RBLD0751682025 No Project 1006 E SAN ANTONIO ST., Victoria, $0.00 104 Amanda Webb EXPO HOME $100.00; IMPROVEMENT Expo Home Improvement

RBLD0751842025 No Project 207 LONGFELLOW LN, Victoria, $0.00 170 Brad Thompson Brad Thompson $100.00; Kimberlite Homes Kimberlite Homes

PERMIT TOTALS FOR ALTERATION/REPAIR: COUNT: 3 $320.00

LEVEL FOUNDATION

RBLD0751742025 No Project 2202 LOMA VISTA AVE., Victoria, $0.00 56 Garrett Yarbrough Danny McBride $120.00; Coastal Bend Foundation Repair

PERMITS ISSUED MONTHLY ACTIVITY (07/02/2025 TO 07/08/2025)

RBLD0751872025 No Project 107 BLYTH RD., Victoria, $0.00 1,889 Joy Pittman Carlos Garcia III $110.00; USA Foundation Repair

PERMIT TOTALS FOR LEVEL FOUNDATION: COUNT: 2 $230.00

NEW SINGLE FAMILY

RBLD0751602025 No Project 310 SILVER LAKE, Victoria, $0.00 2,420 Barry Chaloupka Barry Chaloupka $799.00; Ovation Homes Inc. Ovation Homes Inc.

PERMIT TOTALS FOR NEW SINGLE FAMILY: COUNT: 1 $799.00

PATIO COVER

RBLD0751732025 No Project 3407 CATALPA ST., Victoria, $0.00 896 Esmeralda Coronado $134.00

PERMIT TOTALS FOR PATIO COVER: COUNT: 1 $134.00

REROOF

RBLD0751802025 No Project 1903 MASSOUH ST., Victoria, $0.00 1,206 Ricky Martinez Bobby Buhler $120.00; Buhler Roofing Co.

RBLD0751812025 No Project 618 BEDIVERE DR., Victoria,$0.00 1,674 Jack Fletcher Bobby Buhler $120.00; Buhler Roofing Co.

RBLD0751922025 No Project 3101 N MAIN ST., Victoria, A&B $0.00 2,823 Joe Hernandez Joe Hernandez $120.00; JH Construction JH Construction

PERMIT TOTALS FOR REROOF: COUNT: 3 $360.00

PERMIT TOTALS FOR RES. BUILDING PERMIT: COUNT: 10 1,843.00