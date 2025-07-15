Post-hurricane community recovery: Steps in times of crisis Published 10:59 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

After a hurricane-related presentation, the most common question the Victoria Office of Emergency Management receives is, “Is this going to be an active hurricane season?” That is a tricky question because we rely on outside agencies for predictions, forecast models, and updates.

In 2020, the country had the most active hurricane season on record with named storms: 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes, and seven major hurricanes in the United States. That year, the Crossroads region and surrounding communities only received minimal effects from Tropical Storm Beta in September 2020.

In 2017, there was a significantly smaller number of named storms: 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and six major hurricanes throughout the United States. That year, Hurricane Harvey was the only storm that affected our community in August 2017. Hurricane Harvey caused significant damage not only to our community, but also to many neighboring communities.

While we are not in the business of predicting hurricanes and disasters each hurricane season, it only takes one major hurricane to cause significant damage to our community. Our collective message to the community is not to become complacent and be prepared. Every tropical disturbance should be taken seriously. No two storms are alike.

If our community is affected by a storm and you are not quite sure what to do after a storm, these tips, at a minimum, can be used as a guide to better assist you in your path to recovery:

Personal Safety First

– Family: Ensure you, your family, and your pet’s health and safety remain top priorities.

– Stay alert: Listen to local news or emergency alerts for updates and safety information.

– Avoid floodwaters: They can be contaminated or electrically charged from fallen powerlines.

– Watch for hazards: Be cautious of exposed nails, broken glass, mold, gas leaks, and unstable structures.

– Stay hydrated: With the summer heat, along with the potential of no power, dehydration can be a real danger to personal safety.

Home and Property Inspection

– Structures: Do not enter severely damaged houses or buildings. If you have any doubts about safety, have your residence inspected by a qualified building inspector or structural engineer before entering.

– Utilities: Turn off electricity and gas if you suspect damage or if instructed by proper authorities. Verify that your water and sewage are properly functioning and safe for use.

Cleanup and Sanitation

– Wear protective gear: Use proper gloves, boots, goggles, and masks (especially for mold).

– Disinfect surfaces: Use proper cleaners and solutions to disinfect your home or facility.

– Disinfectant solutions: ALWAYS read the instructions to ensure proper usage of the chemicals and cleaning agents.

Insurance and Financial Recovery

– Documentation is key: Take photos and videos of all damage before cleanup or repairs for insurance claims.

– Insurance policy information: Contact your insurance company as soon as possible.

– Recordkeeping: Keep all receipts from food, lodging, supplies, and repairs.

– Assistance: Seek community resources if you are in need of financial or property assistance.

Emotional and Mental Health

– Recognize stress and trauma: It is normal to feel overwhelmed.

– Talk to someone: Support from family, friends, or counselors can help.

Additional Guidance: The Victoria Hurricane and Preparedness Guide provides additional information on future storm names, hurricane preparedness, community recovery, pet preparedness tips, and much more. The Victoria Hurricane and Preparedness Guide can be found at https://www.vctx.org/page/oem.hurricane.

Additional disaster financial, mental health, food, and prescription assistance information can be found using the Golden Crescent Area Resource Directory at http://www.gcrpc.org/aging-and-disability-resource-center.html at www.GCRPC.org/aging and community services.

Helpful Contacts

American Red Cross: 1-800-Red-Cross

FEMA: Disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362

Golden Crescent Area Resource Directory: 1-855-937-2372 or dial 2-1-1.

Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group: 361-894-6264

Additional Emergency Contacts are available in the Victoria Hurricane and Preparedness Guide at https://www.vctx.org/page/oem.hurricane .

Sign up for emergency alerts via CodeRed by texting “ALERTVICTORIA” to 99411.