TCEQ confirms chlorine levels; city sends water samples for bacteriological testing Published 3:15 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The City of Victoria Public Works has brought the chlorine levels in the water system back into compliance with TCEQ guidelines, but a final bacteriological test is required by the TCEQ before City officials can lift the boil-water notice.

On Monday, July 14, the TCEQ tested chlorine levels at 16 different sites and confirmed that the chlorine levels throughout the entire system are compliant with TCEQ guidelines.

The next step in rescinding the boil-water notice is to confirm that the City’s water is free of bacteria. On Monday afternoon, Public Works sent water samples to a laboratory for testing. The testing process will take 24 hours due to the time needed for the samples to incubate.

The TCEQ will then review the test results to confirm whether the City can lift the boil-water notice.

When will the boil-water notice be lifted?

City officials expect to be able to lift the boil-water notice Tuesday, although a Wednesday lift date is possible if there are any delays in the testing and review process.

Chlorine conversion to continue

On July 12, the City began a systemwide chlorine conversion as part of its efforts to raise chlorine levels. This temporary process involves switching from chloramines to a higher concentration of chlorine.

The City conducts this process for one month each year as part of the City’s normal disinfectant procedures. This year’s chlorine conversion was scheduled for August, but the City received permission from the TCEQ to begin the process ahead of schedule.

Although the chlorine levels are now back to normal, the City will continue the chlorine conversion for the usual one-month period. The City will switch back to chloramine disinfectant Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Stay informed

To receive alerts and updates, residents can sign up for the City’s Alert Center at www.victoriatx.gov/alertcenter. If residents have trouble editing their contact information, click “Create Account” and proceed to the next page to add additional contact methods.

City utility account holders will automatically receive Alert Center notifications using the contact information linked to their accounts.

For more information, contact Communications & Public Affairs at communications@victoriatx.gov.