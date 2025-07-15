Victoria Co. Commissioners select Porter as fire marshal Published 7:15 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Fire Marshal Dan Porter recites the oath of office for the Victoria County Fire Marshal Office. (Contributed by Victoria County)

The Victoria County Commissioners’ Court officially swore in the new Victoria County fire marshal at its July 14 meeting. Daniel Porter, the new fire marshal, took his oath of office during the meeting.

“We’ve been in the hunt for a very qualified, competent fire marshal to lead that office, to help lead our volunteers and become a part of the team here in Victoria County,” Ben Zeller, Victoria County judge, said. “We have that man here this morning.”

Porter was interviewed for the position weeks ago, after which an official offer was made and accepted. Porter’s service as the new Victoria County fire marshal became immediately effective following his oath of office.

Porter began his career in civic duties at 17 when he joined the United States Navy. He held positions as a fireman and a police officer during his time in the Navy. Following his departure from the military, he went through medical schools and spent several years working as a medic.

He then earned his fire certification and police certifications for the State of Texas. He spent many years working and gaining experience in a sheriff’s office and a fire marshal’s office.

“I’m excited to take this next adventure and take all that knowledge and training, and hopefully help grow and leave a legacy here,” Porter said.

Porter’s appointment as the new Victoria County fire marshal comes after the retirement of Richard Castillo, former Victoria County fire marshal, in late April. Castillo confirmed his retirement in a letter to the commissioner’s court at their April 21 meeting.

Castillo had served as Victoria County fire marshal since 2016. He had additionally served in a number of different county roles including a county constable and a justice of the peace. Before taking office as a county constable, he had served in the Victoria County Fire Department for 20 years.

In his retirement letter, Castillo emphasized the crucial role his staff at the Fire Marshal’s Office played in serving the community. Porter will lead this staff as he takes office and begins to serve Victoria County as the new fire marshal.

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.