Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum names Oliver’s successor Published 6:15 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

A map of the Chisholm Trail adorns the wall at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum. (Advocate file photo)

Since its inception, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero has had one Chairman of the Board, Robert Oliver. The museum founder served in the role from its creation until his passing in June 2025.

The museum has named Oliver’s successor. The board of directors elected Rick Bluntzer as its new Chairman. A Cuero native, Bluntzer is a public affairs executive with a considerable amount of experience in government and community relations, regulatory affairs, operations and corporate communications.

Bluntzer resides in San Antonio with his wife, Anne. He joined the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum Board in fall 2024 and immediately began serving as project manager for the Trautwein expansion project.

“[Bluntzer] brings an earnest enthusiasm to the role, and is energized to lead the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum toward its next 25 years,” a Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum news release read.

Patricia Miller, Vice Chair of CTHM, made the proposal and motion to the Board to elect Bluntzer as the first new Board chairman. Her proposal was based on his extensive experience and passion for the museum.

Bluntzer had displayed a strong skill set and impactful leadership, Miller said. She and Oliver felt strongly about Bluntzer’s involvement in the museum’s growth and success.

Polls Have you been screened for cancer in the past year? Yes

No

Plan on it View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

“I am very honored and humbled to have a small part in helping to continue the work that Robert, the Board of Directors and the museum staff began many years ago,” Bluntzer said in the news release. “I have big shoes to fill, but my goal is to see Robert’s vision carried on. As a Board, we are focused on completing the Trautwein Expansion project in honor of Robert and the many contributions he made to Cuero and DeWitt County.”

Oliver led a number of projects throughout his time with the museum that supported the advancement of economic and educational opportunities in Cuero and DeWitt County. His work to save and rehabilitate the English-German School in Cuero led to its renaming in his honor.

The Robert L. Oliver English-German School, a nearly 150-year-old venuel, was included on the Preservation Texas Most Endangered Places list in 2017 and presented with one of nine 2021 Preservation Texas Honor Awards. Oliver’s leadership and passion for the project greatly influenced the school’s restoration.

“For 25 years, Robert led the museum with a big, forward thinking vision and an eye for excellence, taking it from a group of individuals interested in celebrating local ranching heritage to a growing campus in the heart of DeWitt County,” the news release read.

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.