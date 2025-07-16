Community and Club News July 16, 2025 Published 10:15 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more CUTLINE: The Victoria Radio Control Flyers recently held their Summer Fun Fly at their field in Telferner. The event was open to the public. The next scheduled event will be a Float Fly on July 26 at the Brackenridge Recreation Complex in Jackson County. Pictured are members of the club. For information, call Radio Control Flyers president Jeff Gregurek at 361-550-1663, or honorary member Gary Moses at 361-550-5466. (Contributed Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Ricky Bishop (contributed photo)

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

Thursday, July 17 is a national day of remembrance honoring Congressman John Lewis. On this fifth anniversary of his passing, please join us downtown at the gazebo at DeLeon Plaza for a short program that will include speakers, a video presentation, musical performances, and a candlelight march around the plaza.

The candlelight vigil 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will also be volunteers registering new voters and updating existing voter registrations.

This event is being hosted by the Victoria Democratic Party. We welcome ALL who wish to carry forward John Lewis’s legacy of justice, voting rights, positive change, and “Good Trouble.”

Victoria County Democratic Party Chair Jewel Buchanan will give welcoming remarks, followed by a tribute to Lewis and a prayer by Bishop David P. Moten. Joseph Napolitano will then give a call to action and a video presentation. John Griffin will be the guest speaker.

Music will be performed by saxophonist Alonzo Henderson and keyboardist Gary Mills, along with others.

H-E-B HONORED

At its recent annual Freedom dinner on July 10 at the University of Houston-Victoria, Restoration House Ministries proudly honored H-E-B as a community partner. H-E-B’s generosity—providing $5,000 in gift cards for food each of the past two years, has helped nourish RHM’s homes and restore dignity.

Ricky Bishop accepted the award on behalf of H-E-B, whose support continues to make a tangible difference in our community. The annual spring charity dinner benefits Restoration House Ministries, raising over $27,000.

More than 130 people attended the event.

UNITING HEARTS MUSIC FESTIVAL

The 2025 “Uniting Hearts” Music Festival, which has been a staple in the fall for the past seven years in Victoria, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18 from 1:00 pm – 10:00 p.m. Food/drink concessions will be operated by UHMF church partners for their respective ministries.

Admission is a can or box food donation for The Salvation Army food pantry. In addition, we have booth spaces for nonprofits, faith-based organizations and private sector businesses. This year, there will be Youth Activities/Games provided by various church partners and COV Parks and Recreation Department.

Citizen’s Medical Center provides their giant tent for our raffle sales and this year, t-shirt sales plus offering some free medical screenings to the general public.