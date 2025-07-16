Food Service Inspections Published 3:15 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.

In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.

All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING July 8

VICTORIA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

GANADO

Dairy Queen 1202 E. Highway 59. Demerits: 5; Need food handler’s certificates; Observed food boxes on floor. Keep all food boxes off floor 6″; Observed single serve containers on floor. Keep off floor 6″; Women’s restroom needs lids on trash cans; Service sink or curb cleaning facility provided/ Toilet Facilities clean; Single service & single use articles; properly stored and used; Environmental contamination; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel.

INEZ

Inez Store LLC / Smitty’s 9 FM 444 South. Demerits: 15; Ice bags need label; Expired Food Handlers; Date label; Sanitizer strips expired; No paper towels at hand sink; All wood needs to be sealed; Sanitizer cloths need to be in bucket at all times; Last inspection needs to be visible to the public; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; Proper Date Marking and disposition.

PORT LAVACA

A O.K.’s 1348 Co Rd 302. Demerits: 0.

Magic Asian Cuisine 101 N. Commerce. Demerits: 0.

Tacos Alvarado #1 600 W Austin. Demerits: 0.

Tots and Tikes #2 424 S. Seadrift. Demerits: 2; expired permit; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted).

SEADRIFT

Taqueria La Conchita Mobile Unit. Demerits: 3; need water sample; Water from approved source; Plumbing installed; proper backflow device.

VANDERBILT

All Star Day Care & Pre-School 103 Lavaca St. Demerits: 0

Cobra Corner Store, Inc. 5895 FM 616. Demerits: 7; Need at least one CFM on duty when operating.Need copies of all employees food handler’s certificates available; Clean inside fountain drink dispenser; All employees must wear caps or hairnets when in kitchen; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used.

VICTORIA

5 Points Stop 607 N. Moody St. Demerits: 19; Expired food 12:28 PM; Need test strips; No CFM on duty; No food handlers on duty; Date label items; Need paper towels in restroom; Cannot use cardboard to absorb water; Dead pest present;; Ice scoops need to be stored handle up; Need employee awareness signs at hand sink; Utensils, equipment, and linens; properly used, stored, dried and handled; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized; Other Violations; No Evidence of Insect contamination, rodent / other animals; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel.

Boone’s Shake BBQ Mobile Unit 77901. Demerits: 0.

Burdogz LLC 1209 E. Airline. Demerits: 22; Observed raw chicken being washed rendering it in not good condition; washing chicken in 3 comp sink; No CFM on duty at time of inspection; Observed live pest in restaurant; Observed food in walk-in cooler sitting on the floor; Observed hand sink blocked with items sitting in it; Observed kitchen in dirty condition needing to be cleaned; Observed employees preparing food without a hair net or ball cap; Observed employee personal effects in prep area; Observed paper goods stored on the floor; Observed vent hood needing to be cleaned; Observed lids to trash can in women’s restroom to be missing; Observed handwashing sign missing from restroom; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Casa Jalisco 1706 N. Laurent. Demerits: 0.

Children’s Discovery Museum 1205 Sam Houston Drive. Demerits: 0.

China B 3611 N. Navarro. Demerits: 0.

Double J Eatery 8607 N. Navarro Suite E. Demerits: 2. Does not have current food permit; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted).

Everest Food Mart 2000 E. Airline. Demerits: 23; Fridge not temping 41 degrees or below; Expired food; Pastries need use by dates; Need test strips; Must use approved bug spray; Leak in ceiling; Fridge needs thermometer; No paper towels or soap in restroom; Last inspection must be visible to the public; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System, proper disposal; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; Toxic substances properly identified, stored and used.

Froggy’s Grub and Pub 2902 N. Navarro. Demerits: 0.

Garden Café 101 Medical Drive. Demerits: 3; Expired food; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

Golden Boy Corrals 5102 N. Navarro. Demerits: 0.

KidVersity 1502 E. Mockingbird Lane. Demerits: 2; No CFM on duty. Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Marble Slab Creamery 6362 N. Navarro. Demerits: 0.

Papa John’s Pizza #3750 3112-E N. Navarro. Demerits: 13; No CFM; No food handlers on file/duty; Live pest present; Date label; Need current permit; Dead pest present; Clean mop sink/ make easily accessible; CFM not visible to public. Other Violations, Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process, and HACCP plan; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted); Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; No Evidence of Insect contamination, rodent / other animals; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Peter Piper Pizza 3603 N. Navarro. Demerits: 0.

Roosters Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Short Stop 2407 Port Lavaca Highway. Demerits: 16; Expired Pre packaged foods, Ice bags need labels; Need CFM on duty; Need food handlers on duty; Product out of temperature; Walk in cooler needs to be cleaned; Restroom needs exhaust fan; Restroom needs covered trashcan; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; Proper cooling method used; Equipment adequate to maintain proper temp; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Other Violations: Adequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas used; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Smoko’s Victoria 5903 Houston Hwy. Demerits: 16; Expired Food; No CFM on duty; Date label items in cooler; Expired test strips; Cannot use cardboard to absorb any substance; Must have mop sink accessible; Cannot have personal items on any kitchen prep table; Sanitizer cloths need to be stored in sanitizer bucket at all times; Need employee awareness signs in restroom; Other Violations: Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Warewashing Facilities; installed, maintained, used; Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Subway # 1 8701 N. Navarro 77904. Demerits: 0.

Subway Sandwich Shop #48340 1102 Rio Grande Suite # 300. Demerits: 3; Certified food manager should be on duty at all hours of operation; Replenish First aid kit; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Super Donuts I 1917 John Stockbauer Drive. Demerits: 8. Cooler not holding 41 degrees; Cannot use thank you bags to store cold items; Cannot use cardboard as a Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).

Tasty Donuts 1305 Sam Houston. Demerits: 3; Mop sink installed, hot and cold water in temp. Compliance.

The Green Cow Creamery 102 S. Main St. Demerits: 3; Out of date food; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

Vera Cruz 3110 N. Navarro. Demerits: 18; Observed cut lemons not on ice. 11:30 AM; Observed food in walk-in cooler and on preparation counter needing to be covered; Observed flies in kitchen; Observed food items needing date labels; Observed no paper towels at hand sink; Observed rolling pin made out of wood used for rolling tortillas; Observed employees not wearing hairnets and/or ball caps while working in kitchen; Observed pot of beans sitting directly on floor; Observed paper goods stored directly on floor; Observed gap in back door. Door needs to be weather stripped; Single service & single use articles; properly stored and used; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation; Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process, and HACCP plan; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Adequate handwashing facilities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces; cleanable, properly designed, and used; Environmental contamination; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use.

Victoria Mini Mart 2207 N. Ben Jordan. Demerits 10; Expired food; Need hygiene handbook; No CFM; Need soap/paper towels in restroom; Management and employees knowledge, responsibilities and reporting; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; Adequate handwashing facilities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center 97 Foster Field Drive. Demerits: 3; Throw away molded fruits; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe;

Victoria’s Café LLC 3405 U. S. Highway 59-N. Demerits: 24; Walk in cooler out of temp; Cannot store food on napkins; Cover all food items in cooler, Eggs should be stored away from RTE foods; Dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees; Label soap container; No CFM on duty; Need * on menu; Date label items in cooler; Hand sink needs to reach 100 degrees; All products need to be 6” off the floor; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Toxic substances properly identified, stored and used; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Environmental contamination; Posting of Consumer Advisories, raw or undercooked foods / Allergen Label; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

Wendy’s # 68 3507 N. Navarro. Demerits: 7; Cold hold not holding 41 or below; Hand sink needs paper towels; Employees need ball cap or hairnet; Leak from ceiling; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).

Yummy Finds 402 Salem Road. Demerits: 0.

YOAKUM

Pizza Hut #39157 1201 W. Grand. Demerits: 1; Observed flies, establishment has a continuous contract and will address that specific issue with them. No Evidence of Insect contamination, rodent / other animals.

YORKTOWN

5 D Steakhouse 632 West Main Street. No hot water at three-compartment sink; Personal items need to be stored in a designated area away from food; Hot and Cold Water available; adequate pressure, safe; Environmental contamination;

Lowe’s Super S # 157 1707 W. Main. Demerits: 10; Observed walk in cooler not temping at 41 or below. Temp. at 43.5 degrees; Must discard all products that have been in cooler for more than 4 hours and move; those that have not. Follow up required; Hot hold lamps not holding at 135 degrees or more. Discard food under lamps; that have been there 4 hours or more; Keep time stamp on hot hold food; Dry good scoops should be handle up; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).