Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Helen Marie Vasek, 83, Funeral Service: 10 am, Friday, July 18, 2025, at Kubena Funeral Home of Hallettsville with Visitation starting at 9 am and Rosary at 9:30 am. Memorials: Donor’s Choice. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Hallettsville.