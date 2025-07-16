Rebecca Rodriguez

Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

, 80, of Victoria, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2025. She was born on May 1, 1945, in La Feria, Texas, to Guadalupe and Teresa Torres. She completed the Vocational Nursing Program at Victoria College in 1968. She served the Victoria community as an LVN at Citizens Medical Center, Retama Manor, and Twin Pines Nursing Home, caring for others for over 50 years.

Affectionately known as “Momo” to her grandchildren, she enjoyed crafting and thrifting. She was known for her green thumb and her beautiful gardens full of colorful flowers. She enjoyed traveling with her children and grandchildren and took several of them on trips to the Grand Canyon, Mall of America, Niagara Falls, and many other places. She loved doting on her precious pup, PeeWee.

Rebecca was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her children: daughter, Belinda Gonzalez; sons, Samuel Gonzalez, Jr. (Angela), Robert Gonzalez (Alissa), Andres Rodriguez (Sonia), and Richard Rodriguez (Rosemary). She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren: Aaron Gonzalez, Monica Gonzalez, April Gonzalez, Samuel Gonzalez III, Steven Gonzalez, Richard Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Alexis Rodriguez, Aiyana Rodriguez, Joaquin Rodriguez, Natalia Rodriguez, Xavier Rodriguez, Zackary Gonzalez, and Maya Gonzalez, and two great-grandchildren, Lina and Richard, Jr., who all brought her great joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe and Teresa Torres, sister Gloria, and infant granddaughter, Mia Rodriguez.

Family and friends are invited to honor her life at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. Continued visitation will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a chapel service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens in Victoria, Texas.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Aaron Gonzalez, Zackary Gonzalez, Steven Gonzalez, Joaquin Rodriguez, Xavier Rodriguez, and Richard Rodriguez.

The family would like to thank Hospice of South Texas, especially caring nurses Regina, Pam, Tracey, and Esmeralda.

Rebecca’s warmth, strength, and kindness were a blessing, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home