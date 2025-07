Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Tony Lester, age 63, passed away July 14, 2025.

Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 21, 2025 at Pilot Grove Cemetery near Yoakum with Pastor Elvis Whaley officiating.

Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.