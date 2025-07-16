UHV’s Parker to arrive at Rockies rookie camp Friday Published 9:51 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Former UHV and Victoria East High School lefthander Brady Parker will report to the Colorado Rockies' rookie camp in Arizona Friday. (Tribune Content Agency photo)

Former University of Houston-Victoria left-handed pitcher Brady Parker was selected by the Colorado Rockies in Monday’s Major League Baseball Draft. He will report to the Rockies’ rookie camp at Salt Rivers Field at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona, for his day of pro ball on Friday.

UHV head baseball coach Jonathan Stavinoha said Parker’s athleticism translates well to the next level of baseball. He said Parker’s fastball tops out at around 92-96 miles per hour and he believes there is room to improve the velocity of that pitch.

It is Stavinoha’s opinion that the slider is Parker’s best pitch. The UHV coach also praised the secondary pitches of the Colorado draft pick.

“He has a high spin rate slider, and when the curve is working, it’s phenomenal,” Stavinoha said at a press conference. “Once he sharpens up that changeup a little bit, I think he’ll have four pitches he can throw at any count. That’s something that’s going to get him a long way.”

When Parker learned the news that he was the 347th overall pick in the 12th round, the former Jaguars pitcher said he was watching the draft unfold on television with friends and family. It was a Rockies scout who called Parker to give him the news that Colorado was going to select him.

“It was really just a great feeling,” Parker said.

Parker became the second-ever UHV player to be drafted by an MLB team. Andre Del Bosque in 2014 being the first.

He is also just the 10th person from Victoria to be selected in the MLB Draft. Prior to college, Parker played for Victoria East High. He reflected on the fact that virtually his entire journey to the big leagues happened in Victoria.

“I think it’s really great that it all happened here. It just goes to show you that anything is possible,” Parker said. “I’m just ready for that next level of work, and see where it takes me.”

This past season with the Jaguars, Parker posted an 8-3 record with a 3.84 earned run average through 79 and two-thirds innings. He also recorded 111 strikeouts against 50 walks.

Parker’s earned run average, innings pitched, and strikeout totals from this past year were all career highs at the collegiate level.

Robert Brewer is a sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at robert.brewer@vicad.com.