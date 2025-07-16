Victoria Co. 4-H student wins national title Published 5:15 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

18 year old Braxton Rokyta recently was named High Overall Shooter at the 2025 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska.

At home, 18-year-old Braxton Rokyta’s family calls him elite. It’s a well-earned nickname.

Out of 300 shots, Rokyta only missed elven at the 2025 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship in Nebraska. With a score of 289 out of 300, Braxton earned the title of High Overall Shooter to earn a national title.

“See bird, shoot bird,” Braxton said. “You have to keep your mind clear and stay focused. The hardest part is staying calm and not letting the nerves get to you.”

Rokyta, a Victoria East High School graduate, has been hunting most of his life. But in junior high, he joined Victoria County’s 4-H Shotgun Club.

“Braxton’s the one that heard about it first and asked to join. He’d shown heifers before, but with four babies at home all close in age and multiple extracurriculars, I initially told him no,” Mom Stephanie Rokyta said. “I wish I had never held him back those two years before he joined. It’s been such a great joy to watch him succeed.”

Braxton has competed throughout Texas in trap, skeet and clay shooting. His passion for the sport took him all the way to the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship three weeks ago. Along with three others, Braxton represented the state of Texas.

“It was overwhelming, but I was so excited to go,” Braxton said. “I knew I needed to lock in and do what I needed to do to represent not only Texas but Victoria County as well.”

With more than 200 4-H Clubs in Texas, Braxton earned the right to represent this huge state at nationals. In order to make the team, he had to be more than just an excellent shot; he also had to show himself as a leader and a dedicated community member.

“Shotgun has made me push myself a lot. I push myself to be the best and to be top dog,” Braxton said. “There can be no human error.”

Braxton only had one opportunity to make the team and compete. Making the team his senior year was a dream come true.

“As a mom, you want to embrace these moments and appreciate how far they’ve come,” Stephanie said. “We just give the glory to Go, who has been there with him this whole time.”

To compete on the big stage, Braxton knew he had to step up and prove himself. He held his head up high and made Victoria County and the whole state of Texas proud, bringing home the highest overall score at the national competition.

“After receiving the highest overall score, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” Braxton said. “I did what I came to do and all the hard work, the long hours and the dedication had paid off.”

His local 4-H club is especially proud of Braxton, cheering him on over 900 miles away. Behind Braxton’s accomplishments is his family, friends and the support of Victoria County 4-H Club and the Victoria Skeet and Trap Club.

“I think he’d shoot for the rest of his life if he could,” Stephanie said. “This sport is what our family is passionate about. It’s not a physical sport; it’s a mental one.”

Braxton’s two younger brothers also participate in the sport and strive to reach their older sibling’s level. He’s also teaching other younger shooters.

“I love getting to teach the young newcomers, it gives me a great deal of pride,” Braxton said. “I want them to shoot good and I want them to beat me.”

At the national level, Texas’ 4-H team ranked No.1 in the Shotgun Overall Team competition, earning 865 points out of a possible 900. Texas 4-H earned the national title in skeet and sporting clays and finished second in trap.

“He’s had a fabulous senior year,” Stephanie said. “Watching him set his goals and achieve them all has been a blessing. Words can’t explain. We always say ‘never give up’.”

Madison O’Hara is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at madison.ohara@vicad.com.