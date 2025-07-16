Victoria man charged with murder in shooting death Published 5:43 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Jacob Kelly

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) has announced they will file a murder charge against Victoria resident Jacob Kelly, 37, in connection with the death of Mitchell Hubbard.

On July 10, 2025 at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, VCSO deputies responded to the 50 block of Diana Drive in reference to a reported gunshot victim who was later identified as Hubbard, 39.

Kelly was arrested on July 10 and is in custody on multiple charges. The charges from VCSO include assault on a public Servant, Interference with a police service animal, and resisting arrest, search or transport. Kelly also faces charges from the Victoria Police Department including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In a joint press release issued by VCSO and the Victoria Police Department (VPD), Kelly was identified as the suspect in a double shooting in the 100 block of Laurel Ave. on July 9. When VPD arrived at the residence at approximately 7:30 p.m., they located two adult residents inside the home, Jeffrey Delaney, 51, and Madeline Delaney, 36.

Jeffrey Delaney was pronounced dead at the scene. Madeline Delaney was transported to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. She was then transferred to an out-of-town facility for advanced treatment.

Kelly had fled the scene prior to VPD’s arrival. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Kelly approached VCSO deputies in an aggressive manner in the 1400 block of LaValliere St.

He assaulted VCSO deputies and a VCSO K9 in an attempt to initiate a physical altercation. Kelly was arrested for assault of a public servant, interfering with a police service animal and resisting arrest, search or transport.

It was later determined through collaboration with VPD and VCSO that Kelly was the offender in the shooting on Laurel Ave. Kelly was additionally charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kelly remains in custody at the Victoria County Jail. The timeline of events for the July 9 shooting and July 10 discovery of Hubbard is unavailable as the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Phillip Garcia with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office at 361-574-8010.

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.