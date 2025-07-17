TAMU-V logo and market branding unveiled Published 7:23 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Glenn Hegar, Texas A&M University System chancellor, made an appearance at the University of Houston-Victoria (UHV) campus and unveiled the new branding for Texas A&M University-Victoria (TAMU-Victoria). The new branding featured a new logo, wordmarks and athletics icon marks.

While UHV is transferring to the Texas A&M University System, the school’s dominant red color and jaguar mascot will remain unchanged. An updated design for the jaguar mascot plays a major role in the newly revealed branding. Hegar’s visit to the campus marks another big step toward the completion of the university’s system transfer, set for Sept. 1.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, not just for our university, but for our entire region,” Duane Crocker, City of Victoria mayor, said. “With this transition, our hometown institution will officially become Texas A&M-Victoria. That name carries weight, recognition and a promise of expanded opportunity. That opportunity is not just for our students, but for our city and our region.”

The transfer process up to this point has been smooth, Hegar said. The Texas A&M University System team has worked hard to develop the TAMU-Victoria branding as well as transition IT systems, payroll, staffing and leadership. The continued support from Victoria and its leaders has made the transition process seamless.

“There has been a really fantastic working relationship so far with everyone here locally at the campus, at the university, in the community and community leaders,” Hegar said. “It’s been really smooth and everybody’s been working together. They’re excited. The partnership, the collaboration, those pieces have worked really well so far.”

The Texas A&M University System is working to ensure the transition is seamless for students, faculty and staff. Hegar is working to show the full commitment to the transition held by him as chancellor, the Board of Regents and the Texas A&M University System.

Hegar has placed an emphasis on community partnership through the transition, seeing TAMU-Victoria as an anchor for economic opportunities in the community, city, county and region.

“This is more than just a simple rebranding,” Crocker said. “This is a historic milestone, and with that milestone comes opportunity. As part of the prestigious Texas A&M System, Texas A&M-Victoria will have access to more resources, broader academic offerings and new programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of our region and our workforce. That means more pathways to success, stronger economic development and a greater investment in our community’s future.”

Hegar does not foresee any roadblocks with the university system transfer. He emphasized the importance of community involvement and the need to emphasize TAMU-Victoria as a resource to local students. It is crucial to recruit from high schools in the region and show students how the university can be a pathway to higher education and workforce success.

“We must continue to champion our university’s mission,” Crocker said. “We must build strong partnerships, and we must support the university’s students, faculty and programs. Let’s help our university grow into all that it can be, not just for the students who will pass through its halls and the families who build futures here, but also for the long-term prosperity of our community.”

