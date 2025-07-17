Alzheimer’s Walk commemorated by Purple Out Published 7:15 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

On Thursday, the Victoria Generals game will raise awareness for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association. (Katie Steinhauer/Victoria Advocate)

It’s hard to describe the gut-wrenching feeling a person has when their loved one no longer recognizes who they are, when their mother waits up at night for her deceased husband to come home or when their father regresses back into the safety of his childhood memories.

“This disease is robbing loved ones of their memories, of their dignity and of themselves,” Marissa Ford, Victoria walk manager for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Foundation, said.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association is looking to remind people about the progressive neurodegenerative disease with a free ticket night at the Victoria Generals game this Thursday at Riverside Stadium.

“We are grateful to the Victoria Generals and their fans for joining us in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and for supporting our mission,” Marcie McDonald, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, said. “Every dollar raised brings us closer to a world without Alzheimer’s. We hope to see a sea of purple in the stands on July 17.”

The Victoria Generals will face off against the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7:05 p.m. and before the game, special commemorative player jerseys will be auctioned off. All of the proceeds will be going towards the Victoria Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association as the organization gears up for its annual walk on October 4.

“Memory loss isn’t just a natural side effect of getting older,” Ford said. “Alzheimer’s is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.”

Polls Did you or has anyone in your family received an associate’s degree from Victoria College during VC’s 100 years? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

Fans are invited to deck themselves out in purple to raise awareness for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association and if they arrive early, they can bid on the commemorative jersey to raise money for the organization.

Victoria’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, October 4, starting at 8:00 a.m. at Riverside Park Pavilion at 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria, TX 77901.

Purple Out at the Victoria Generals Game

Sponsored by Edward Jones to raise highlight the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association

Riverside Stadium

Thursday, July 17, first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Free ticket night

Madison O’Hara is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at madison.ohara@vicad.com.