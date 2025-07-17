Athletics unveils new logo ahead of A&M-Victoria transition Published 7:16 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Glenn Hegar, Texas A&M University System chancellor, unveils the new logo for Texas A&M University-Victoria Thursday during a ceremony welcoming the University of Houston-Victoria into the Texas A&M System. UHV will officially transition into the Texas A&M System on Sept. 1.

A new era is on the way for Athletics as the University of Houston-Victoria transitions to Texas A&M University-Victoria this fall.

On Thursday, July 17, Texas A&M System Chancellor Glenn Hegar, UHV President Bob Glenn and Director of Athletics Ashley Walyuchow unveiled the new logo to be used by the university’s six teams when the university becomes A&M-Victoria on Sept. 1.

The refreshed Athletic logo features the red and gold that have become synonymous with Victoria’s university, while also debuting a new jaguar with a gold and white face, and red spots.

“We’re excited about these new logos and being able to solidify our new brand in the community,” Walyuchow said. “These logos look great. We’re grateful for the work everyone put in to make this new logo come to life.”

The new logo is the product of a months-long collaboration between Athletics, the A&M System’s branding office and UHV’s Department of Marketing and Communications. The new jaguar is a unified design that will be used both by the university’s academic departments and Athletics. It presents a bold, united front to the local community and beyond.

“These new logos highlight the new, forward-looking future for Victoria’s university,” Glenn said. “As we make the shift into the Texas A&M System, we will honor our roots while working to build new and exciting things to serve our students and the region for years to come.”

Starting this fall with men’s and women’s soccer, the Jaguars will begin rolling out new uniforms with A&M-Victoria and the new logo.

Under the NAIA’s rules, member institutions are allowed one sponsor per uniform. The Jaguars had five uniform sponsors this past year after the NAIA announced the new sponsorship rule.

Any businesses interested in sponsoring a uniform for any of the university’s six sports – baseball, softball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s golf and women’s golf – is encouraged to contact Ashley Walyuchow at (361) 485-4424 or WalyuchowA@uhv.edu.