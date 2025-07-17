CenterPoint Energy Foundation makes impactful donation Published 9:15 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Monday, CenterPoint Energy Foundation donated $20,000 to the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity. (Contributed photo)

When an organization makes a monetary donation to a local non-profit, it can be difficult to see the full impact of the donation and understand how far reaching it actually is.

When Centerpoint Energy Foundation Texas donated $20,000 to Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity Monday, the organization looked at the freshly laid foundation and saw its potential to become a loving home for a family in need.

“This grant helped lay the foundation for two homes, one in Goliad and the other in Victoria,” Kirsten McBride, Senior Community Relations Specialist for CenterPoint Energy, said.

This isn’t the first time the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity has received a donation from the foundation. In the past, the non-profit has received four grants, allowing them to build forever homes that families can make lifelong memories inside of.

“The pillars of our foundation are education and community vitality,” McBride said. “And under the community vitality pillar, we support affordable housing and organizations that remove barriers to provide safe and affordable housing for the communities we serve. The Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity fits perfectly within that pillar.”

In 2024, CenterPoint Energy Foundation Texas awarded more than $8.5 million in grants with 51% of that money going towards affordable housing, the environment and thriving communities.

“We try to invest in initiatives that not only improve our communities today, but also build a strong foundation for tomorrow,” McBride said.

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is funded entirely by the company’s shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. The goal of the foundation is to provide charitable support to meet the needs of the communities that the company serves.

