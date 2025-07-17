Immerse yourself in the health benefits of swimming Published 5:15 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Water Aerobics Instructor Herlinda Ramirez leads an energizing class at DeTar Health & Fitness Center, helping members stay active, strong, and refreshed in the pool.

The hot, sunny days of summer are the perfect time to cool off while making a powerful investment in your health. Swimming is not only a refreshing way to beat the heat — it’s one of the best full-body exercises you can do for your heart, muscles, joints, and mental well-being.

According to Stephanie Schuckenbrock, Director of DeTar Health & Fitness Center, swimming offers a low-impact, high-reward workout that’s easy on your joints and effective at building cardiovascular strength.

“Swimming can be particularly refreshing in the heat of the summer, and it pays off with stronger heart and lungs, a boost to your mood, and better sleep,” said Schuckenbrock. “As with any exercise, your overall health improves when you swim regularly and stay active.”

Because your body works against the resistance of water, swimming strengthens the heart and lungs as they work harder to supply oxygen to your muscles. This aerobic activity increases circulation, helps lower blood pressure, and improves endurance. At the same time, it tones muscles and enhances flexibility by engaging a wide range of motion across all major muscle groups, including shoulders, back, core, legs, hips, and glutes.

Water supports up to 90% of your body weight, making swimming a suitable form of exercise for people of all ages and fitness levels — especially those with arthritis, joint issues, or recovering from injuries.

“Propelling your body through water allows for high-effort movement with low-impact stress,” said Schuckenbrock. “The buoyancy of water minimizes strain on joints, reducing the risk of injury while still delivering a powerful workout.”

Swimming also supports mental health. The rhythmic breathing and focus on body movement mirror techniques used in mindfulness, which can reduce stress and anxiety while improving sleep quality.

Swimming offers both physical and emotional benefits that support overall wellness. “It’s not just about fitness — it’s about feeling better, sleeping better, and living better,” said Schuckenbrock.

DeTar Health & Fitness Center, located at 4204 N Laurent Street, has served the Victoria community since 1986, providing a full range of wellness services in a professionally staffed facility. Members have year-round access to an indoor swimming pool, along with water fitness classes tailored to all skill levels and mobility needs.

Beyond aquatic offerings, the center features adult and group fitness programs, personal training, massage therapy, and a corporate wellness program — all designed to help individuals and families stay committed to their health goals.

“Our water fitness classes are a great way for members to stay active in a supportive, low-impact environment,” Schuckenbrock added. “Whether you’re starting fresh or building on an existing routine, the pool is a great place to begin.”

To learn more about DeTar Health Center, visit www.detar.com/fitness-center-rehabilitation or call (361) 576-5884. For more information or to find a primary care physician to support your health goals, visit www.DeTarDoctors.com.