Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Irene Pecha Herreth, peacefully departed this world on July 14, 2025, in Bellville, Texas, at the age of 94. Born on August 3, 1930, in Midfield, Texas.

Throughout her life, Irene was not only a dedicated wife to Carl but also a nurturing mother to her five children: Carl Herreth, Jr., Tony Herreth, Carol Courville, David Herreth, and John Herreth.

