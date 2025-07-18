Community and Club News Published 10:15 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller

POTENTIAL STORM ALERT

The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to monitor a low-pressure system off the coast of Florida. Forecasts indicate the system has a 40% chance of tropical development. The system will most likely affect Louisiana, Mississippi, and the coast of Alabama.

The forecast looks like Matagorda County might experience high tides from this system.

Matagorda County Judge Bobby Seiferman emphasized that the county’s top priority is the health and safety of all residents and visitors.

All residents and visitors are urged to:

Stay Informed: Monitor updates from the National Weather Service Houston–Galveston and local outlets (the Victoria Advocate, the Bay City Tribune, Sentinel, Palacios Beacon) via social media

Follow EOC and LEPC Facebook pages

Stock Emergency Supplies: Assemble or refresh household kits with at least one gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, medications, pet supplies, and important documents

Plan Evacuations and Buddy Systems

Enroll individuals requiring assistance in the STEAR program via 2-1-1

Consider flood insurance, secure windows, tie down boats, and inspect roofing and gutters

Emergency Management Coordinator: 979‑323‑0707, disaster@co.matagorda.tx.us. For further updates, follow the Matagorda County EOC Facebook page, local media outlets, and trusted sources listed above.

COFFEE WITH THE JUDGE

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller invites residents to a special edition of “Coffee with the Judge” on Thursday, July 31, from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m., featuring special guest Dr. Robert Glenn, President of the University of Houston-Victoria.

Hosted at Blume and Flour, 206 N. Liberty St., this free, come-and-go event provides a relaxed setting for community members to visit with elected officials, ask questions, share concerns, or simply enjoy a casual conversation. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be served.

“It’s a great way to hear directly from the people we serve,” said Judge Zeller. “And we’re honored to have Dr. Glenn join us for this special edition.”

Event Details:

What: Coffee with the Judge

Who: County Judge Ben Zeller and UHV President Dr. Robert Glenn

When: Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 7:45 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Where: Blume and Flour, 206 N. Liberty St.

Cost: Free | Complimentary coffee and pastries provided

No RSVP is necessary. All are welcome.

TEXAS MASTER NATURALIST

MID-COAST CHAPTER

The Texas Mid-Coast ecosystems have recently received millions of dollars in much needed

support for environmental projects throughout Matagorda and San Antonio Bays with funding

provided by the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust (MBMT). Established in 2019 as a result of the

largest lawsuit settlement in history under the Clean Water Act, MBMT’s unique mission is to

support environmental restoration and research designed to promote the health of not just the bay ecosystems, but the coastal community as a whole.

Join us in person or via Zoom as the Texas Master Naturalist Mid-Coast Chapter hosts a free

educational program about the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust. Diane Wilson, Executive Director of San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper, and Steve Raabe, Trustee will explain the history of the trust and the latest update on the numerous local projects funded by the trust.

Attend in person or via Zoom. Saturday, August 9, 2025, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Calhoun

County AgriLife Extension Auditorium, 186 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca. To receive the Zoom link, please register: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/qyvrrne

For questions, contact VicePresident@Midcoast-TMN.org.

VICTORIA PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

The Victoria Photography Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. (Except for December). The meeting takes place at the Grace Funeral Home’s Private Reception Building located directly behind the main Chapel.

Grace Funeral Home’s address is 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas.

REPUBLICAN MONTHLY MEETING

The Republican Party of Victoria will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, July 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the first floor multipurpose room of the University North building on the UHV campus at 3007 Ben Wilson. The guest speaker will be Mr.Sid Miller, commissioner of Agriculture for the State of Texas,

The meeting is free to attend, and socializing begins at 5 p.m.