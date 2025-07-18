Get Out: Faith Family Church helps families with Pack the Bus supply drive Published 9:15 am Friday, July 18, 2025

As the new school year rapidly approaches, Faith Family Church in Victoria has stepped up to ensure local students have the resources they need to succeed. On Saturday, July 19th, the church will host its annual “Pack the Bus” event, a community-wide school supply drive aimed at supporting kids and families for the upcoming school year.

The “Pack the Bus” event is scheduled at Faith Family Church at 2002 E Mockingbird Lane from noon until 3 p.m. Registered families are encouraged to enjoy the free hot dogs, sno-cones and popcorn available after picking up their reserved backpacks filled to the brim with essentials for back to school.

Nearly 2,000 families in the Crossroads will benefit from the community outreach event.

“Pack the bus started about 15 years ago, and it was a way to give back to the community,” said Stephanie Cadengo, Outreach Director for Faith Family Church. “It helps get kids the supplies they need to start off the school year on the right foot. They get backpacks, they get supplies, and we have community organizations that come out with booths with information readily available on the services they can provide families.”

Community organizations such as Community Action, Salvation Army, Gulf Bend, the Victoria Public Library and United Way of the Crossroads all partake in the all-encompassing event, which helps families find resources and information they may need. From May 1 to July 11, 1,875 students registered to receive their very own backpack and a brand new pair of shoes, thanks to generous sponsors and donations from H-E-B and many more.

“We are here to serve our community as best we can, and none of that would be possible without the community organizations collaborating with us. That’s what makes my heart the happiest,” Cadengo said. “It started off slowly, but it’s growing and I’m looking forward to seeing what next year brings and watching it grow more.”

While registration for school supplies may be closed, Pack the Bus isn’t just about backpacks and pencils – it’s a full-on community block party.

Come on down to Faith Family Church Saturday for an afternoon packed with opportunities, Connect with vital community resources, cool down with a refreshing snow cone and let the kids burn off some energy with a variety of fun games.

There’s something for everyone, so don’t miss out on this incredible day of connection and joy.

Katie Steinhauer is a freelance writer for the Victoria Advocate.