Jeffrey Delaney

, 51, of Victoria, TX, passed away on Wednesday, July 09, 2025. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his wife, Madeline, and stepson, Wyatt. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family on occasion. Many will miss his kind smile, generosity, laughter, and charming personality.

Remaining to cherish Jeff’s memory are stepson, Wyatt Cox; parents, Cathy and Alan Immenhauser; siblings, Ronnie (Melinda) Delaney, and Ashlea (Kyle) Lee; nephews, Cameron Gonzales, Talan Aragon, Brody Delaney; and many additional family members and friends.

Preceding Jeff in death are spouse, Madeline Delaney; and brother, Joel Ray.

Visitation and memorial services will be held Saturday, July 19, 2025. Visitation 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM with a service at 6:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Victoria, TX 77901.