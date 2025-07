Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Services for Joe Rodriguez Figueroa will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, with the visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by the Funeral service at 12:00 p.m., also in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Latin American Cemetery in Edna. To read the complete obituary visit www.oaklawnfhednatx.com