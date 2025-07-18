Marjorie “Margie” Wray Isaacson

Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

, age 89, of Victoria, formerly of Yoakum, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on July 15, 2025. Margie was born February 28,1936, near midnight, in LaGrange, TX to M T and Maud Gosch Morris and spent many years living in the LaGrange Fire Station as her father served as the Fireman. She Graduated from LaGrange High School and soon after joined the Navy where she met her future husband, George “Ike” Isaacson. After her stint in the Navy, she remained a Navy-man’s wife and lived in several places around the US during Uncle Ike’s 20 years of Naval service. After his retirement, they lived in Angleton and then moved to and worked at Camp Zephyr for a time welcoming retreatants and campers. Eventually, they settled in Yoakum where Margie worked at Hochheim Prairie as a mailroom clerk until her retirement. They enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and enjoying a cup of coffee along the way. Margie also spent many years volunteering her quilting skills for baby bundles at First Baptist Church and was a member of Austin Street Baptist Church. She also volunteered at the Yoakum Food Pantry. When Uncle Ike passed away May 2011, Margie continued helping others where she could even if it was just sharing a cup of coffee and good conversation.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Ike; 2 sisters—Mildred Koenecke and Merilyn Smith; her niece, Diana Dentler.

Aunt Margie is survived by her bestest furry friend, Marla; nephew Donnie (Penny) Salm, niece Erin Atkins (Ray); great nephews: Kevin & Brian Salm; Jay Martin; Mark (Cheryl), Paul (LaVern), Stephen (Gail), and Tim (Elizabeth) Dentler; and Joe and Michael Atkins. A host of great great nieces and nephews and two great great great nieces.

Visitation will be held at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home on July 19 from 9 to 10:30 AM followed by the service at 10:30 with Pastor Elvis Whaley. Burial will immediately follow at Mission Valley Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers are all her dear friends (you know who you are) from Blind Rehab, ASBC Sunday school class and NBC ‘Open Door Class’.

A special thank you to Dr. Khiem Vu, his staff, and all her Copperfield Village, Sodalis,Twin Pines North and Hospice of South Texas caregivers over the years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Austin Street Baptist Church for the Food Pantry or to Hospice of South Texas.

