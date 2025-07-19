Michael Graff: What Communion really means Published 8:15 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Most of us have a picture in our mind when we think of communion—bread and juice, childhood memories, or Easter traditions. But communion is so much more than tradition! It’s an invitation to remember who Jesus was, realign ourselves with Him, and respond to His love.

The word communion carries deep meaning: “Com” means “with” or “together,” and “union” means “joined or united.” So, true communion creates sacred connection between us and Christ. When we approach communion in this way, we’re empowered to do three powerful things as believers that transform our hearts and renew our purpose.

First, communion empowers us to remember God’s love.In Luke 22:19, Jesus offered the first communion saying, “This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.” When we hold the bread, we hold a reminder of a Savior who gave His life because He loved. When we lift the cup, it declares “I am loved. I am forgiven. I am a child of God.”

And this remembering can be powerful! Think about your wedding anniversary—you don’t watch your video to remember the stress, but to remember the love you felt at first. That’s what Jesus wants: for us to remember the love He felt as He chose suffering for us over separation from us. It’s not just historical remembrance—it’s personal connection with the One who loves us!

Then, communion empowers us to remember God’s power within us—the resurrection power that now lives in us through the Holy Spirit. Because of this, we don’t just remember the cross; we remember the empty grave, celebrating that we’;re not just forgiven—we’re filled with the same power that raised Him up.

Romans 8:11 declares, “The Spirit of God, who raised Jesus from the dead, lives in you.” This same supernatural power that conquered death is available to us daily, transforming our limitations into opportunities for His strength to shine through our lives. Every time we partake of communion, we’re reminded that we carry within us the very power of Heaven itself.

Third, communion empowers us to respond with praise and purpose. It ignites thanksgiving because communion isn’t meant to be a sad moment—it’s meant to be a victorious one. The enemy lost, sin was defeated, and we were adopted into God’s family.

It also inspires purpose by reminding us not just who saved us, but why we’ve been saved.

We’re not just called to take the “body” of Christ—we’re empowered to be the Body of Christ, reflecting Him on earth and carrying His love to a world that desperately needs it. The sacred act of communion serves to send us out as ambassadors of His grace, equipped to love others as He has loved us.

So, the next time you approach communion, friend, don’t just go through the motions. Let it be what it was designed to be: a sacred moment of remembrance, realignment, and response that transforms your heart and empowers your purpose.

Michael Graff is the Worship and Creative Pastor at Faith Family Church in Victoria, Texas.