VISD Connections gives parents support tools Published 5:15 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Victoria Independent School District administration building. (Michael Milliorn/Victoria Advocate)

Parents across the community work hard each day to ensure their children have access to every resource needed to foster academic growth. For parents searching for additional help and information on how to best prepare their students, the Victoria Independent School District (VISD) Connections has a solution.

VISD Connections announced the return of Parent University for the 2025–26 school year. Parent University is an interactive workshop series created to provide parents and guardians with the necessary tools, strategies and support to help their children grow in their educational, social and emotional lives. The workshop series comes at no cost to parents and guardians.

Parent University initially launched in October 2024, quickly becoming an important community resource for local parents. The workshop series has been shaped by district families’ feedback. Each session offers guidance on different parenting topics essential to supporting students in every aspect of their lives. Topics include academic support, college planning, literacy, mathematics and child advocacy.

“Parent University is more than just a series of workshops—it’s a chance for families to come together, learn, and feel empowered to support their children in meaningful ways,” Stephanie Price-DeLaRosa, VISD lead student success facilitator, said. “When parents and guardians are engaged and informed, students are more likely to succeed.”

The first Parent University session of 2025 begins Friday, Aug. 1. The first session will focus on school success and help with the creation of student structures and routines for a successful start to the school year.

“Attendees will explore how to create consistent habits and calming routines that promote both academic achievement and emotional well-being,” a VISD communication news release said.

Important topics that will be covered in future Parent University workshop sessions include understanding dyslexia, financial aid, course selection for college, early literacy, foundational math skills and the best ways families can support Pre-K success. Parents will also receive tools for how to become strong advocates for their children and community.

Parent University sessions offer parents the opportunity to connect with one another and share experiences. VISD encourages all parents and guardians to attend and take advantage of the free workshop sessions.

All sessions will be held at VISD Connections, 3002 East North Street, Suite J, Victoria, TX 77901.

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.