Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Estella R. Delgado, 90, of Port Lavaca passed away July 16, 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer. She and our Dad are together again and she is singing in heaven. She was born September 22, 1934 in Bloomington, TX to Inocencio “Tito” Robles and Pauline Guillen Robles. Estella was part of the Hermanitas Robles as a teenager. She and her sister Dolores sang with their father’s band La Orchestra Robles performing at many events around Victoria, TX. She lived her entire life with dignity and grace and demonstrated her faith in God and love for her family.

She is survived by her 5 children: daughters, Sally Delgado-Francis (Deryl), Rose Padron; sons, Steve Delgado, Jr. (Libby), Michael Delgado (Kelly), Anthony Delgado (Martalisa); 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also her surviving siblings include sisters, Dolores Guerrero, Genevieve Robles, Carolina Jimenez and brother, Inocencio Robles, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve M. Delgado Sr.; parents; sister, Celia Robles Trevino; brother, Genaro Robles and son-in-law, David Padron.

A time of visitation will be held Monday, July 21, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Steve Delgado, Jr., Michael Delgado, Anthony Delgado, Brandon Padron, Evan Padron, and Steve M. Delgado III.

Memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels, Port Lavaca, Hospice of South Texas or Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.

Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com