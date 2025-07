Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Melissa Cruz Adamson, 52, passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2025. A visitation will be held Monday, July 21, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3408 Ben Jordan, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net