VISD student receives heart health awareness award Published 6:15 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Vickers Elementary School student Blayke Harris receives an American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge number one impact maker award at the July 17 VISD Board of Trustees meeting. (Contributed by VISD)

Kids Heart Challenge, formerly Jump Rope for Hearts, is an American Heart Association initiative designed to teach students the importance of exercise, heart health, the importance of sleep, the importance of leadership and proactive life-saving skills such as how to spot a stroke and hands-only CPR.

The initiative encourages students to spread awareness of heart health and fundraise as well. Out of the approximately 150 schools in the region, with thousands of students and families, Vickers Elementary School student Blayke Harris was the No. 1 impact maker in the Kids Heart Challenge.

With the support of her family, Harris raised $3,274 for the initiative by creating informational videos and reaching out to friends and family. She worked hard to raise money and spread awareness of how to maintain a healthy heart and recognize the signs of an emergency situation.

“I always remind kids that when I was young, nobody taught us these things,” Sonia Marines, American Heart Association-Texas senior development director of school engagement, said. “They taught me to stop, drop and roll, but nobody taught me about CPR or how to spot a stroke. Sometimes adults need to be reminded that we’re supposed to drink water, get eight hours of sleep and things like that.”

Harris’ teacher was recognized alongside her at the Victoria Independent School District (VISD) Board of Trustees July 17 meeting. Stephanie Daniel, Vickers Elementary School physical education teacher, has served as a teacher for over 18 years. She has taught over 1,000 children hands-only CPR and how to spot a stroke, Marines said.

“I have had the pleasure of working with her for over six years, and every year, she goes above and beyond, no matter how busy her schedule is or what’s going on in the school year,” Marines said. “She finds time to be able to bring this program to her students.”

VISD received 23 Anytime CPR Training Kits that allow students to practice how to perform hands-only CPR, made possible by Citizens Medical Center. The kits inflate and feature a panel with the steps to hand-only CPR. The kits click when the correct amount of pressure is applied and the right hand placement is utilized.

“It’s like learning to drive,” Marines said. “You can read a book, but you have to practice so that it becomes muscle memory and you know what to do in case there is an emergency. These kits are here for the district to use. If we have schools that are full of life savers, where everyone knows what to do, and not just waiting until they’re seniors to teach them, we really feel that’s a sustainable change.”

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter at the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.