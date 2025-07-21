10 years later: Mother of 6 gets degree Published 4:15 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Anna Hudnall

A foundation of hard work and family kept Anna Hudnall going as she worked toward her dream of becoming a nurse — all while balancing motherhood and her studies.

“There is nothing more important than family, and there’s no substitute for a strong work ethic,” said Hudnall.

Hudnall first enrolled in nursing school 10 years ago in North Texas. But as her family grew and job changes occurred, she put that dream on hold. Once her family settled in Victoria, she began to consider applying for Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program.

It was an overwhelming thought at first, but the staff at VC streamlined the process, making her feel at ease and confident about her decision to return to school.

“You’re not in it alone at Victoria College,” said Hudnall. “They’re really good about walking you through the process. There’s such a great safety net at this school. There’s no reason to have hesitation or fear because you have such a great support system behind you.”

The support she received at VC gave her the courage to make a change — one that didn’t just impact her, but her entire family. It was a decision they made together, and she’s grateful for their support.

Polls Were you, your family or anyone you know blessed by Faith Family Church’s “Pack the Bus” event over the weekend? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

“I’m very thankful that my husband and kids were so encouraging, because the dynamics in our household changed quite a bit when I went back to school,” said Hudnall. “Supporting my children and husband as a stay-at-home mom has always been one of my greatest joys. For everyone to sacrifice so I could be successful means so much to me.”

While the professionalism of the nursing instructors and the caliber of the program made a big impact on Hudnall, she’ll never forget the compassion they showed her when she had her sixth child while enrolled in the program.

“The professors at VC showed me it’s never too late,” said Hudnall. “I had our sixth child in October 2024, in the middle of Level 3 of the nursing program. I came back the next week and was treated with respect and kindness by everyone.”

Hudnall earned her Associate Degree in Nursing in May, passed her NCLEX, and is now working as a nurse at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria. She’s proud of all she’s accomplished. Family will always come first, but she’s grateful that VC supported her on her journey to ultimately serve others. She hopes her story can inspire other mothers who are quietly contemplating going after their dreams.

“If there’s one school that can make what I’ve done attainable, I truly believe it’s Victoria College,” said Hudnall. “I don’t think I could have gone to any other college in this circumstance and finished — just because of the encouragement and kindness I received here.”

VC wants to hear from former and current Pirates. Visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ShareYourStory to submit a success story in honor of VC’s 100th anniversary.

Lila Stanley is a public relations and social media specialist at Victoria College.