Back to School: Faith Family’s Pack the Bus serves nearly 2,000 local students Published 6:15 am Monday, July 21, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Approximately 1,875 students were given a backpack full of school essentials on Saturday, July 19, 2025, during Faith Family Church's annual Pack the Bus event. (Katie Steinhauer photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more More than 1,000 students received a brand new pair of shoes at no cost to their families due to exemplary support from community sponsors and volunteers for the 2025 Pack the Bus event at Faith Family Church in Victoria. (Katie Steinhauer photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more

The energy at Faith Family Church’s 15th annual Pack the Bus event Saturday was palpable, a vibrant hum of community spirit and shared purpose.

The event has grown from a simple idea into a monumental effort, this year supporting nearly 2,000 local students with essential school supplies. Backed by a coalition of dedicated community organizations, “Pack the Bus” isn’t just about backpacks and pencils; it’s about empowering students, easing financial burdens for parents, and showcasing the profound impact of collective generosity in our city.

“We were able to supply Bloomington ISD with 250 backpacks,” Stephanie Cadengo, Outreach Director for Faith Family Church, said Saturday. “One of the social care workers for students at Patti Welder registered all of the McKinney Vinto students, which are 225 of the 600 total documented homeless students in our district. We felt like our online registration was a little lower, but only because more community organizations came out and registered in bulk.”

Victoria and the Crossroads have seen a huge increase in community give back and philanthropic cohesion over the past few years, a sentiment shared by other non-profits and organizations in the area. Partnerships with great community organizations such as H-E-B, United Way, and Community Action was attributed to the roaring success of the 2025 Pack the Bus celebration.

“Victoria West cheerleaders honor us with their cheers and their joy and their excitement every year,” Cadengo said. “We have an amazing diverse group of people that are coming out to serve the community. This year, we saw over 120 volunteers from beginning to end which is exciting.”

Faith Family Creative and Worship Pastor Michael Graff told his congregation Sunday of the event’s success and the opportunity to share the love of Christ.

Polls Were you, your family or anyone you know blessed by Faith Family Church’s “Pack the Bus” event over the weekend? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

“Any time we have a felt need to meet in our community and show them the love of Jesus, that’s a great opportunity,” Graff said.. “Not only do we get to bless them with the school supplies, we get to love on the families. We let them know we love them and believe in them and that we’re in their corner. They have a church that loves them and a God that cares about them. We’re so thankful for that.”

Pack the Bus began 15 years ago and has grown into an all-inclusive support system for all families in the Crossroads area. An important distinction Cadengo made for the success and longevity of their Pack the Bus event was pivoting the stigma of asking for help to something exciting and worthy of celebration.

Families who registered to receive a backpack with school supplies and a brand new pair of shoes weren’t asked for any status besides, ‘what do you need?’ and were welcomed by happy volunteers, refreshed with free sno-cones, hotdogs, snacks, fun activities such as a train ride and petting zoo — all free of charge.

“If people need it, give the community what it needs, because you’re never going to regret that,” Cadengo said. “It’s for everybody. No requirements, no red tape, because in the end, it’s for the kids. The evolution of Pack the Bus is to see every child in Victoria go to school with everything they need.”

The spirit of generosity truly shined as Faith Family Church opened its doors to 1,875 students for the annual Pack the Bus event. It wasn’t just about handing out school supplies; it was a profound demonstration of community love in action.

Each student not only received a backpack brimming with essential tools for the academic year, but also a brand new pair of shoes, ensuring they start school with confidence. Beyond the tangible gifts, families were enveloped in an atmosphere of warmth and joy, treated to complimentary hot dogs, refreshing watermelons, sweet sno-cones, and an afternoon filled with rides and amusement.

This vibrant celebration underscored the very heart of Pack the Bus: a powerful testament that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, is truly worthy of unwavering support and boundless community love.

Katie Steinhauer is a freelance writer for the Victoria Advocate.