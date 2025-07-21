Study finds younger adults hit with onset dementia Published 7:15 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Organizers with the Walk to End Alzheimer's Association educated residents at Thursday night’s Victoria Generals game. (Madison O’Hara/Victoria Advocate)

Some of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease such as memory loss, vision problems and confusion are seen as just a part of getting older. But these days, more and more people under the age of 65 years old are being diagnosed with early onset dementia.

In the United States, over seven million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Texas, 459,300 people have been diagnosed with it, making up 11.9% of the state’s population.

Besides the staggering number of people grappling with the disease is the number of caregivers. Nearly 12 million people across the country will provide $384 billion in unpaid care for their friends, family members and neighbors in 2025.

Caregivers in Texas provide 1.9 billion hours of unpaid care for their loved ones and 56.4% of them are dealing with chronic health conditions of their own.

While done out of the goodness of their hearts, becoming a caregiver for their spouses or their parents can take a mental and physical toll on a person. Over 23% of caregivers have been diagnosed with depression and 16% of caregivers are in poor physical health.

But as more and more people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, it’s estimated that loved ones will provide nearly $1 trillion in unpaid care for their family members by 2050.

Polls Were you, your family or anyone you know blessed by Faith Family Church’s “Pack the Bus” event over the weekend? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

A study by Blue Cross Blue Shield found that diagnoses of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia in 30 to 64 year olds increased by 200% between 2013 and 2017. With more diagnoses overall, the mortality rate has also increased significantly in the past two decades.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined and, while the number one killer in America – heart disease – has seen a 2.1% decrease in fatalities between 2000 and 2022, Alzheimer’s mortality rates have increased by 142%.

In 2022, 10,427 died from Alzheimer’s disease and 1 in 3 older adults died with disease in the U.S.

While the disease is becoming more prevalent in the lives of Americans, so is hope. About 4 out of 5 people feel optimistic about new Alzheimer’s treatments in the next decade and 92% of Americans want medication to slow the progression of the disease following diagnosis.

Blood tests are now allowing people to detect the disease sooner rather than later, sometimes even before any symptoms start to show.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, please visit www.alz.org .

Madison O’Hara is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at madison.ohara@vicad.com.