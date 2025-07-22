Community leaders join UHV president’s advisory board Published 6:15 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

University of Houston-Victoria President Bob Glenn (UHV Communications)

Five Victoria community leaders will be joining the University of Houston-Victoria’s President’s Regional Advisory Board this fall.

The board’s newest members are Robin Cadle, president and chief executive officer of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent; Robert Crawford, Frost Bank regional president; Jesus Garza, Victoria city manager; Tammy Murphy, University of Houston System Board of Regents member and owner of Power Avenue Warehouse and Chick-fil-A ; and Ben Zeller, Victoria County judge. These five new members will each serve three-year terms beginning this fall.

“I am delighted to welcome the newest members of our university advisory board,” said UHV President Bob Glenn. “Each of these distinguished individuals is a respected leader within our community, and they bring with them a wealth of knowledge, experience and connections that will be invaluable to our institution.”

The President’s Regional Advisory Board functions as UHV’s primary external advisory council. Its purpose is to enhance and promote the university along with its academic offerings while offering guidance on strategic planning. Members assist the president by advising on issues important to community partners, responding to proposed concepts and projects and serving as bridges between the university and the local community.

Cadle serves as president and CEO of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, where she has led efforts to combat hunger across an 11-county region since 2013. She previously worked at UHV from 2001 to 2012, where she held multiple leadership roles and was twice recognized as Employee of the Month and honored as the 2004 Staff Employee of the Year. A three-time UHV graduate, Robin holds an MBA, MAIS, and M.Ed., and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Nonprofit Leadership.

“Being part of the President’s Advisory Board is a meaningful full-circle moment for me. UHV shaped both my professional path and personal growth – from employee to student to instructor,” Cadle said. “I look forward to helping shape a future where students are empowered to lead, give back and create meaningful change.”

Polls Are you or is anyone in your family affected by diabetes? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

Crawford is a Frost Bank regional president and is celebrating 25 years with the bank this year. He has been in Victoria since 2018. Crawford graduated high school in Alvin and attended college at Southwest Texas State University. He has three daughters, with one daughter who is a UHV alumna, and he has two granddaughters.

“I am pleased to be associated with such an important part of our community, and I desire to bring the value of my professional and life experience to the board,” Crawford said. “I have enjoyed working with Dr. Glenn and look forward to working with the new president, as well as the other board members.”

Garza has served as Victoria’s city manager since May 2019. Prior to this role, he was the city manager for the City of Kingsville and held positions with the City of San Antonio, the City of Von Ormy and the Mexicans and Americans Thinking Together Foundation. Garza is actively involved in several professional local government associations. He currently serves on the board of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation and has previously served on the boards of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Boys & Girls Club.

A native of Brownsville, Garza earned both his bachelor’s degree in political science and his master’s degree in urban management from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. He also holds a graduate certificate in urban and regional planning from the University of Texas at San Antonio. In addition, he is a Certified Public Manager and a Credentialed Manager through the International City/County Management Association.

“As our community’s university officially transitions to Texas A&M University-Victoria, we’re entering an exciting new era for higher education in our region, one that deserves our continued support,” Garza said.

A Victoria native and UHV graduate, Murphy began her career at Chick-fil-A at 13 and now works alongside her husband, David, who has been a franchisee for 27 years, operating three restaurants in Victoria. The Murphys also own and operate the iconic Power Avenue Warehouse event venue and are passionate advocates for education, having created scholarships at VC and UHV while mentoring and supporting their 200 Chick-fil-A team members.

“Serving on the UHV President’s Regional Advisory Board aligns with my commitment to fostering community engagement and promoting educational opportunities,” Murphy said.

An eighth-Generation Texan with deep roots in our state dating back to Stephen F. Austin’s “Old 300” settlers, Zeller began serving as Victoria County Judge in 2015. As county judge, he is the county’s chief budget officer, as well as director of emergency management for Victoria County. A graduate of both UHV and the Texas A&M University System, Ben has been honored by both the UH and A&M systems, including receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award from Texas A&M University-San Antonio where he earned an MBA.

Judge Zeller has served in numerous leadership positions at the county, regional and state levels, including as president of the South Texas County Judges & Commissioners Association, then president of the statewide County Judges & Commissioners Association of Texas.

“As a graduate of both the University of Houston-Victoria and the Texas A&M University System, I believe I bring a unique perspective on what the UHV campus in Victoria has meant to our community for years, and the huge positive impacts that the presence of Texas A&M with its resources and all it represents can have on both the campus and our county,” Zeller said.

For the rest of the story, visit uhv.edu.