Food Service Inspections for week ending July 15
Published 10:15 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025
VICTORIA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
CUERO
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 3531 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 2; No soap at hand sink; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used.
Cattleman’s Catering Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.
Fair Bridge Inn & Suites, 2127 N. Esplande St. Demerits: 6; Observed both Artic Aire cooler and Frigidaire freezer not temping 41 or below; Must discard all food that has been in these after 4 hours and not use until repaired. Follow up required; No paper towels at hand sink; Must display last inspection; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F) ; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used – 2; Other Violations.
INK – Innovation Network of Knowledge, 312 Benton St. Demerits: 2. Must have CFM on premises while operating; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.
Snappy’s Market #5, 2004 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 16; Observed expired drinks on shelf; Need a Certified Food Manager on duty at all times; Employees handling food must have a food handler’s certificate; Observed no date labels on pre-packaged deli sandwiches and on pickled quail eggs; Observed no soap at hand sink by 3-compartment sink; Fountain drink machine needs cleaning; Observed multiple dead roaches in back storage area; Observed employee handling and cooking food without ball cap and/or hairnet; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Adequate handwashing facilities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; No Evidence of Insect contamination, rodent / other animals; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean.
Sonic # 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 0.
Stripes Store 40885H, 4200 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 0.
Tokyo Gardens Catering LLC (inside HEB # 712), 909 E. Broadway. Demerits: 0.
Whataburger # 360, 905 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 0.
Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Dr. Demerits: 0.
EDNA
A J ‘ s, 508 E. Main Street. Demerits: 0.
Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main Street. Demerits: 0.
Sonic Drive In, 920 W. Main. Demerits: 0.
South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main. Demerits: 2; need a CFM; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.
GANADO
Brookshire Brothers Express, #5002 101 W. York. Demerits: 3; cold hold temp. not in compliance; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).
Ganado Donuts, 1303 State Hwy 172. Demerits: 0.
Ganado Express, 1006 S. Third Street. Demerits: 16; cold hold temp. not in compliance.; 0ppm; need hygiene handbook; bodily fluid kit needed, CFM needed; need test strips; no paper towels at hand sink; wear cap/hairnet when prepping food; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Management and employees knowledge, responsibilities and reporting; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test; Adequate handwashing facilities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized.
Guzman Tacos Mobile Unit. Demerits: 2; No hot water in unit. Cannot operate until repaired. Follow up required; Hot and Cold Water available; adequate pressure, safe;
Violation follow up-Hot water is functioning.
LOLITA
Mr. Taco Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.
Taqueria Las Fuentes, 9345 FM 1593. Demerits: 5; do not cover food with “thank you” bags; date label; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation.
POINT COMFORT
Village Grocery, 104 Lamar. Demerits: 20; Need to keep time on raw fish and other food items left out; Need to cover food left out; Observed employee handling food and not changing gloves; Need to change gloves when changing task; Must have at least one certified food manager on premises when in operation; All employees handling food must have food handler’s certificate; Need date labels on all food items in coolers; Observed cardboard being used on floor underneath grills; Observed boxes of food directly on floor in walk in freezer. Must be 6″ off floor; Observed chicken gizzards being thawed in container without running water; Approved thawing method; Utensils, equipment, and linens; properly used, stored, dried and handled; Environmental contamination; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Hands cleaned and properly washed; Gloves used properly; Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation.
PORT LAVACA
Cattleman’s Catering Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.
Church’s Chicken # 1463 206 US Hwy 35 South; Demeris: 3; Need personal hygiene handbook; Management and employees knowledge, responsibilities and reporting.
Coastal Concession, 622 County Rd 311. Demerits: 0.
Rusty Hook Winery, 5880 State Highway 185 North. Demerits: 0.
SEADRIFT
Our Lady’s Healing Center, PO Box 826. Demerits: 0.
VICTORIA
Burger King #16248, 2103 Houston Hwy. Demerits: 0.
Cattleman’s Catering, LLC Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.
Chad Schaefer Commissary No 1, 435 Leeper Ln. Demerits: 0.
Chad Schaefer Commissary No. 2, 435 Leeper Ln. Demerits: 0.
Cracker Barrel # 7, 8080 State Highway 185 South. Demerits: 30; Expired food, Ice bags need proper labeling; Need current water samples; No CFM; No Food handlers.
25- Live pest present; Date label items, sandwiches need a use by date; Coolers need thermometers; Need current food permit; Seal all wood, Remove cardboard from ground; Mop sink not working; Dead pest present; Employees need hairnet or ball cap; Store sanitizer clothes in bucket; Throw food on floor; Store plastic wear in same direction; Clean facility and walk in; Fix leak in walk in cooler. Clean grease in kitchen; Women’s restroom needs employees must wash hands sign; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted); Non-Food Contact surfaces clean; Single service & single use articles; properly stored and used; Environmental contamination; Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; No Evidence of Insect contamination, rodent / other animals; Warewashing Facilities; installed, maintained, used; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; Other Violations, Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process, and HACCP plan; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; Food handler / no unauthorized persons / personnel.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2111 Houston Hwy. Demerits: 3; Throw out expired food; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.
Gonzalez Café LLC, 1103 S.W. Moody. Demerits: 3; Renew food handlers; Weather strip back door and floor in supply room, will need to be repaired; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean/
H8terz. 1705 Port Lavaca Dr. Demerits: 2; Need current permit; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted).
Seaux Cajun LLC Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.
Short Stop, 2407 Port Lavaca Highway. Demerits: 0. Need to work on: Exhaust fan in restroom; A CFM on duty at all times; Food handlers on file; Paper towels at all sinks.’ Moving food to right side of fridge where it reaches 41.
Sonic Drive In # 5262, 3008 Houston Hwy. Demerits: 0.
Southern Select Crawfish Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.
Surfing Crab Express Victoria, 5206 N. Navarro, Ste 300. Demerits: 0; Migali glass cooler will be used for drinks only; Bug Pro will be installing fly traps (361) 664-2687; Plastic drape for back door on order; Mechanical machine corrected.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E Rio Grande. Demerits: 21. 2- Cold hold not reaching 41; Cannot store food in thank you bags; Leak at 3 comp, leak at back hand sink, leak at hand sink in wait station; Date label; Test strips expired; Need current permit visible to the public; No paper towels at hand sink; Need ball cap or hairnet in kitchen; Sanitizer clothes need to be stored in bucket; Cover items in cooler; Cannot store plastic container on top of RTE foods. Store utensils on a clean surface; Utensils, equipment, and linens; properly used, stored, dried and handled; Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted); Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System, proper disposal; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Environmental contamination.
The Pump House Riverside Restaurant & Bar, 1201 W. Stayton. Demerits: 1; All food needs to be 6” off the ground; Environmental contamination.
Wendy’s # 69, 2901 Houston Highway. Demerits: 0.
Y & J Ventures LLC, 107 N. Ben Wilson. Demerits: 0.
YOAKUM
H & H Café & Bakery, 719 Lott. Demerits: 4; Employee health and hygiene handbook must be readily available; Observed buckets of icing directly on floor; Environmental contamination; Management and employees knowledge, responsibilities and reporting.
Subway – Yoakum 412 W. Grand. Demerits: 3. Need a Certified Food Manager on duty at all times; Observed employee preparing food without a ball cap and/or hairnet; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.
Varela’s Best, 909 US Hwy 77 N. Demerits: 0.
YORKTOWN
Klemcke Packing LLC 239 Hwy 72. Demerits: 0. Establishment has changed its name to 1915 Meatery. Advised they need to change their permit name in our office.
Lowe’s Super S # 157, 1707 W. Main. Demerits: 0.