Food Service Inspections for week ending July 15 Published 10:15 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 15

VICTORIA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

CUERO

America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 3531 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 2; No soap at hand sink; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used.

Cattleman’s Catering Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Fair Bridge Inn & Suites, 2127 N. Esplande St. Demerits: 6; Observed both Artic Aire cooler and Frigidaire freezer not temping 41 or below; Must discard all food that has been in these after 4 hours and not use until repaired. Follow up required; No paper towels at hand sink; Must display last inspection; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F) ; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used – 2; Other Violations.

Polls Do you think VISD should have opted out of homeschooled students being allowed to participate in UIL? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

INK – Innovation Network of Knowledge, 312 Benton St. Demerits: 2. Must have CFM on premises while operating; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Snappy’s Market #5, 2004 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 16; Observed expired drinks on shelf; Need a Certified Food Manager on duty at all times; Employees handling food must have a food handler’s certificate; Observed no date labels on pre-packaged deli sandwiches and on pickled quail eggs; Observed no soap at hand sink by 3-compartment sink; Fountain drink machine needs cleaning; Observed multiple dead roaches in back storage area; Observed employee handling and cooking food without ball cap and/or hairnet; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Adequate handwashing facilities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; No Evidence of Insect contamination, rodent / other animals; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean.

Sonic # 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 0.

Stripes Store 40885H, 4200 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 0.

Tokyo Gardens Catering LLC (inside HEB # 712), 909 E. Broadway. Demerits: 0.

Whataburger # 360, 905 N. Esplanade. Demerits: 0.

Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Dr. Demerits: 0.

EDNA

A J ‘ s, 508 E. Main Street. Demerits: 0.

Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main Street. Demerits: 0.

Sonic Drive In, 920 W. Main. Demerits: 0.

South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main. Demerits: 2; need a CFM; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

GANADO

Brookshire Brothers Express, #5002 101 W. York. Demerits: 3; cold hold temp. not in compliance; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).

Ganado Donuts, 1303 State Hwy 172. Demerits: 0.

Ganado Express, 1006 S. Third Street. Demerits: 16; cold hold temp. not in compliance.; 0ppm; need hygiene handbook; bodily fluid kit needed, CFM needed; need test strips; no paper towels at hand sink; wear cap/hairnet when prepping food; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Management and employees knowledge, responsibilities and reporting; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test; Adequate handwashing facilities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized.

Guzman Tacos Mobile Unit. Demerits: 2; No hot water in unit. Cannot operate until repaired. Follow up required; Hot and Cold Water available; adequate pressure, safe;

Violation follow up-Hot water is functioning.

LOLITA

Mr. Taco Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Taqueria Las Fuentes, 9345 FM 1593. Demerits: 5; do not cover food with “thank you” bags; date label; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation.

POINT COMFORT

Village Grocery, 104 Lamar. Demerits: 20; Need to keep time on raw fish and other food items left out; Need to cover food left out; Observed employee handling food and not changing gloves; Need to change gloves when changing task; Must have at least one certified food manager on premises when in operation; All employees handling food must have food handler’s certificate; Need date labels on all food items in coolers; Observed cardboard being used on floor underneath grills; Observed boxes of food directly on floor in walk in freezer. Must be 6″ off floor; Observed chicken gizzards being thawed in container without running water; Approved thawing method; Utensils, equipment, and linens; properly used, stored, dried and handled; Environmental contamination; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Hands cleaned and properly washed; Gloves used properly; Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation.

PORT LAVACA

Cattleman’s Catering Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Church’s Chicken # 1463 206 US Hwy 35 South; Demeris: 3; Need personal hygiene handbook; Management and employees knowledge, responsibilities and reporting.

Coastal Concession, 622 County Rd 311. Demerits: 0.

Rusty Hook Winery, 5880 State Highway 185 North. Demerits: 0.

SEADRIFT

Our Lady’s Healing Center, PO Box 826. Demerits: 0.

VICTORIA

Burger King #16248, 2103 Houston Hwy. Demerits: 0.

Cattleman’s Catering, LLC Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Chad Schaefer Commissary No 1, 435 Leeper Ln. Demerits: 0.

Chad Schaefer Commissary No. 2, 435 Leeper Ln. Demerits: 0.

Cracker Barrel # 7, 8080 State Highway 185 South. Demerits: 30; Expired food, Ice bags need proper labeling; Need current water samples; No CFM; No Food handlers.

25- Live pest present; Date label items, sandwiches need a use by date; Coolers need thermometers; Need current food permit; Seal all wood, Remove cardboard from ground; Mop sink not working; Dead pest present; Employees need hairnet or ball cap; Store sanitizer clothes in bucket; Throw food on floor; Store plastic wear in same direction; Clean facility and walk in; Fix leak in walk in cooler. Clean grease in kitchen; Women’s restroom needs employees must wash hands sign; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted); Non-Food Contact surfaces clean; Single service & single use articles; properly stored and used; Environmental contamination; Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; No Evidence of Insect contamination, rodent / other animals; Warewashing Facilities; installed, maintained, used; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean; Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; Other Violations, Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process, and HACCP plan; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; Food handler / no unauthorized persons / personnel.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2111 Houston Hwy. Demerits: 3; Throw out expired food; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

Gonzalez Café LLC, 1103 S.W. Moody. Demerits: 3; Renew food handlers; Weather strip back door and floor in supply room, will need to be repaired; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean/

H8terz. 1705 Port Lavaca Dr. Demerits: 2; Need current permit; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted).

Seaux Cajun LLC Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Short Stop, 2407 Port Lavaca Highway. Demerits: 0. Need to work on: Exhaust fan in restroom; A CFM on duty at all times; Food handlers on file; Paper towels at all sinks.’ Moving food to right side of fridge where it reaches 41.

Sonic Drive In # 5262, 3008 Houston Hwy. Demerits: 0.

Southern Select Crawfish Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Surfing Crab Express Victoria, 5206 N. Navarro, Ste 300. Demerits: 0; Migali glass cooler will be used for drinks only; Bug Pro will be installing fly traps (361) 664-2687; Plastic drape for back door on order; Mechanical machine corrected.

Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E Rio Grande. Demerits: 21. 2- Cold hold not reaching 41; Cannot store food in thank you bags; Leak at 3 comp, leak at back hand sink, leak at hand sink in wait station; Date label; Test strips expired; Need current permit visible to the public; No paper towels at hand sink; Need ball cap or hairnet in kitchen; Sanitizer clothes need to be stored in bucket; Cover items in cooler; Cannot store plastic container on top of RTE foods. Store utensils on a clean surface; Utensils, equipment, and linens; properly used, stored, dried and handled; Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted); Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System, proper disposal; Food separated and & protected, prevented during food preparation; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Environmental contamination.

The Pump House Riverside Restaurant & Bar, 1201 W. Stayton. Demerits: 1; All food needs to be 6” off the ground; Environmental contamination.

Wendy’s # 69, 2901 Houston Highway. Demerits: 0.

Y & J Ventures LLC, 107 N. Ben Wilson. Demerits: 0.

YOAKUM

H & H Café & Bakery, 719 Lott. Demerits: 4; Employee health and hygiene handbook must be readily available; Observed buckets of icing directly on floor; Environmental contamination; Management and employees knowledge, responsibilities and reporting.

Subway – Yoakum 412 W. Grand. Demerits: 3. Need a Certified Food Manager on duty at all times; Observed employee preparing food without a ball cap and/or hairnet; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Varela’s Best, 909 US Hwy 77 N. Demerits: 0.

YORKTOWN

Klemcke Packing LLC 239 Hwy 72. Demerits: 0. Establishment has changed its name to 1915 Meatery. Advised they need to change their permit name in our office.

Lowe’s Super S # 157, 1707 W. Main. Demerits: 0.