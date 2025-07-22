Sparkling evening: 8th annual pageant illuminates Cuero with beauty Published 7:15 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Sparkling Evening 8th annual pageant illuminates Cuero with beauty 2/2 Swipe or click to see more All 16 contestants displayed beauty and bravery in their own unique way on Sunday, July 20th with the Miss Sparkle Pageant in Cuero. Pictured is Macy Svec, 19.

The stage in Cuero sparkled with an extraordinary brilliance Sunday as the annual Miss Sparkle Pageant celebrated the profound beauty, unwavering bravery and radiant spirit of its remarkable contestants.

More than simply a competition, the event served as a heartwarming testament to community and inclusion, amplifying the philanthropic vision of its co-founders, sisters Dallyn and Delynn Pesek.

“Our goal is to provide more opportunities like these for special needs individuals to be able to participate in so that they can show the world all the amazing abilities they have if you give them a chance,” Dallyn Pesek, director and co-founder of the Miss Sparkle Pageant, told the audience during Sunday’s event. “Today and every day, we should celebrate their abilities, their differences and the beauty in all of us.”

From as far as Robstown to as homegrown as Cuero, each contestant brought with them a unique view of the world and dreams as big as their smiles. Miss Sparkle includes three opportunities to showcase the personalities and style of each contestant: The fun wear stage in which contestants pick out a fun costume such as Chloe Robert, who chose a pig in the blanket theme; the talent portion, where voices like Zosha Halbrook could be heard performing her rendition of “This Land is our Land;” and the evening wear stage, where each girl’s sparkle shines under the stage lights and illuminates their choices of elegant formal gowns. From singing to dancing, the heart of pageantry was every bit on display with joyous smiles and heartfelt applause.

“We always noticed that there were things like sports and pageants and cheerleading that we had the opportunity to do, but they didn’t,” Pesek said about her inspiration to found the Miss Sparkle Pageant. “We thought that was really unfair and crazy because they can do all the same things that we can. People think they have to treat these special needs people differently or talk to them differently, and that’s really not the case. ”

The atmosphere was electric, filled with cheers and applause as each of the 16 contestants took to the stage, radiating confidence and infectious enthusiasm. From Emmi with her captivating smile that could light up any room, to Zosha, award-winning dancer and national champion cheerleader with the South Texas Cheerabilities, and Paisleigh, a 10-year-old with a lot to say, each participant brought their own special sparkle.

Polls Are you or is anyone in your family affected by diabetes? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

There was also Maylana, who embodies infectious happiness; Elizabeth, whose dream is to be a singer; and Chloe, recipient of multiple track medals, two belt buckles in the stock show, and a national champion on the South Texas Cheerabilities team. A pair of sisters—Raegan, whose ambition is to be a teacher one day and hopes to live in a world that doesn’t see her differences—and Rylee, whose dream is to be a pharmacy technician and help others, lit up the stage too.

Also included were:

Victoria-native, Ella, with her beautiful singing voice has won best vocal growth in choir and hopes to one day share her fantasy stories with the world.

Emilie’s love for animals prepares her for veterinarian assistant duties one day. Macy’s fame on Houston CW39 as a spokesperson for Miss Sparkle Pageant shone right alongside her on stage.

Jessica, a 23-year-old with so much heart to give back to her community.

Kaitlyn, Victoria-native and fashion connoisseur

Ruby’s knack for work ethic and enormous love for her family and friends.

Joelle, who has won many awards with the On Pointe Dance Studio.

Samantha, 2nd-place winner in her hometown county fair’s talent show and loves everything about Shania Twain.

“The amount of people that show up, who don’t have anyone competing but come to watch, is powerful,” Delynn Pesek, backstage manager and co-founder of the Miss Sparkle Pageant said. ”I’m thankful for all the support that we have because we’re just two girls from Shiner who like pageants and feel really strongly about these girls.”

Sunday’s Miss Sparkle Pageant was a powerful demonstration of the Pesek sisters’ dedication, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attended. Looking to the future, Dallyn and Delynn harbor ambitions of taking the Miss Sparkle Pageant beyond Cuero, with plans to expand to Houston and welcome an even greater number of contestants alongside their local girls.

Their vision is clear: To ensure that every person, no matter what obstacle they face, is recognized for their inherent beauty and given a chance to truly shine.

Katie Steinhauer is a freelance writer for the Victoria Advocate.