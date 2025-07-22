VISD Board opts out of allowing homeschooled students in UIL Published 4:15 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Micah Patton, VISD Board of Trustees President

University Interscholastic League (UIL) activities at public schools include almost every extracurricular activity, from sports to one-act play competition. Participating in UIL activities is most often not an option for students receiving homeschooled education.

The Victoria Independent School District (VISD) Board of Trustees, under the recommendation of VISD athletics director Spencer Gantt, voted to opt-out of allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities at the district.

In past years, VISD has not allowed homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. With the recent passage of Senate Bill 401, an official decision from the school Board to opt out was required.

“When you’re talking about home school, we’re not getting any Average Daily Attendance (ADA) money from these kids,” Gantt said. “They don’t go to our schools, but want to be able to participate in athletics. If they’re not coming to school here, then why are we paying for them to be in athletics?”

The district is required to pay for all student expenses related to most UIL activity. For many sports offered at VISD, the equipment must be purchased by the district so it can be certified. If a homeschooled student’s parent were to purchase the equipment, the district would not be able to certify it.

Senate Bill 401 allows homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities at any district that does not opt-out of allowing them. A residency waiver is not required for these students and participating districts.

“At this time last year, there were 35 schools in the whole state of Texas, out of 1,200 school districts, that allowed homeschooled students,” Gantt said. “Cuero is opting out. El Campo is opting out. It’s generally the smaller school districts that are looking for numbers or don’t have the numbers for athletics that are allowing this to happen.”

The district’s decision to opt-out does not only apply to athletics. Homeschooled students will not be permitted to participate in any VISD UIL activities.

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate.