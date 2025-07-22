World Series: Victoria North East 16U Senior League All-Stars advance Published 12:52 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Victoria North East Senior League 16U All Stars will represent the Southwest Region in the 2025 Senior League World Series. Tournament play will start July 26 in Easley, South Carolina. The tournament will be televised on ESPN. (Contributed photo).

The Victoria North East Senior League 16U All Stars baseball team is moving on to the World Series in South Carolina.

Victoria defeated the American All-Stars, 5-0, in Monday evening’s Southwest Region championship game at Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin. Starting pitcher Derrick Gaona worked 6 ⅓ innings, allowing four hits while striking out five batters.

Caden Krawietz, Andrew Alvarado, Parker Baros collected two hits each for Victoria. Alvarado, Baros, and Gaona each accounted for one run batted in. Krawietz pitched in relief and induced a game-clinching double play to seal the victory.

In order to get to the championship round in the regional tournament, Victoria topped the American All-Stars, 10-6, in a Friday game, and then beat NB All Stars 25 in Saturday’s matchup, 13-3.

Undefeated in tournament play so far, Victoria North East has collected the championships from District 27, Section 4, the Texas East State championship and the Southwest Region. Victoria head coach Art Alvarado said his team has put together a solid tournament run.

“It’s been great teamwork, and the guys have been competing on a high level in all phases of the game,” Alvarado said. “We’ve had strong pitching, timely hitting, and great defense. The boys are going to be excited to compete on a national level now.”

The Senior League World Series will be televised on ESPN and be played at the J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex in Easley, South Carolina. Tournament play will begin July 26 and will run through Aug. 2.

Representing the Southwest Region, Victoria has earned a first-round bye. Their first game of the double-elimination tournament is scheduled for Sunday, July 27 at 11 a.m. The opponent has yet to be determined.

