Local restaurant owners bring unique taste to Victoria Published 6:15 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Cinthia Alvarez, one of CampoMar's owners, creates one of the restaurant's signature handcrafted drinks. (Contributed photo)

The building at 2505 Houston Hwy. has been host to many businesses, from the Jet Drive-Inn to Frances Marie’s Restaurant and Cantina. Now, however, four local restaurant owners have banded together to bring something new to the table — CampoMar Seafood & Mexican Cuisine.

Four months ago, restaurant owners Raul Fernandez, Cinthia Alvarez, Jose Huerta and Areli Alvarez brought together their arsenal of recipes and their business experience to offer Victoria authentic and traditional Mexican seafood, from ceviche to octopus.

For years, residents have traveled to big cities like San Antonio, Houston or even Mexico to experience authentic Mexican seafood they crave.

“We wanted to bring something different to the city and we challenged ourselves to bring something unique,” Cinthia said.

On the menu are dishes straight from the heart of Mexico and directly from the kitchen of Fernandez’s mother.

“We’re using our own family recipes,” Fernandez said. “Our dishes and our drinks also have traditional Mexican names as well.”

The restaurant’s main focus is authentic Mexican food, but the owners said there’s a little bit of everything on the menu.

“You’ve got to try our pollo mole and our pulpo zarandeado,” Fernandez said.

Inspired by a recent vacation to Italy, the restaurant is themed after the bright and airy coastal towns along the Mediterranean Sea, featuring purple Bougainvilleas, warm-colored lights and, of course, the building’s iconic and longstanding fish tank in the waiting area.

“We’re serving quality service and fresh food,” Katherine Huerta, daughter of Jose Huerta and Areli Alvarez, said. “We have things on our menu you won’t find anywhere else in town.”

Besides the food, the owners said their bar menu is also unique. Instead of traditional margaritas with a tequila base, Mezcal is the preferred liquor in this restaurant’s drinks mixed with fresh and natural juices.

“We wanted to treat Victoria to the unique flavor of Mezcal, which you won’t find it in a lot of restaurants here in town,” Cinthia said.

The family owned business opened last Wednesday and is excited to serve Victoria handcrafted drinks and authentic Mexican seafood.

Madison O’Hara works at the Victoria Advocate as a multi-media journalist. She was born and raised here in Victoria. Madison can be reached by email at madison.ohara@vicad.com.

CampoMar Seafood & Mexican Cuisine

2505 Houston Highway

Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 11 am to 9 pm

Friday through Sunday – 11 am to 10 pm