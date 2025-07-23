Community and Club News for July 23, 2025 Published 9:15 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The South Texas Strutters tiny elite team competed in the Disney World Dance Summit Championships for 6-7 year olds. They won first-place gold in Tiny Lyrical and first-place gold in Tiny Jazz. Pictured are Gary Moses, Joule Valdez, right of Moses, the Tiny Jazz & Lyrical coach for the South Texas Strutters, and team members (Contributed Photo)

LIBRARY EARNS GRANT TO

PURCHASE NOVELS

As a former school librarian, Victoria Public Library Assistant Director Katrine Villela remembers sending schoolkids to the public library if the school library was low on graphic novels—which happened often, given the popularity of the format among young readers.

“It was hard to keep them on shelves,” Villela said.

Victoria Public Library patrons will have even more titles to choose from after the Victoria Public Library received a $2,500 Texas Library Grant from the Texas Book Festival and the Texas Library Association to purchase more than 200 juvenile graphic novels.

Some of the series included in the grant-funded purchase are:

“Dog Man,” a series that is in high demand among young library patrons

“I Survived,” a historical series

“Zips and Eeloo,” which features dyslexia-friendly font

Popular franchises such as Garfield, Disney, Animal Crossing and Minecraft

Polls Do you think VISD should have opted out of homeschooled students being allowed to participate in UIL? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

Librarian MariaLuisa Rodriguez explained that graphic novels can play an important role in childhood literacy.

“The combination of images and text can help kids build their ability to make inferences and identify social/emotional cues,” Rodriguez said.

To learn more about Victoria Public Library programs and services, visit www.victoriatx.gov/library or follow Victoria Public Library on Facebook.

CITY CHILD SAFETY PROGRAMS

Local nonprofits that serve children are invited to apply for the City’s grant-to-partnership program, which allocates funding for child safety initiatives.

About the program

The program’s funding comes from the $1.50 child safety fee assessed when residents register their vehicles in Victoria County. This funding must be used for child safety and welfare services as defined by state law.

In fiscal year 2025, the City of Victoria used the funds to provide grants for the following programs:

A World for Children: “Bridging the Gap” program to help meet the needs of foster children

Boys & Girls Club of Victoria: After-school programs for children of various ages

Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas: Educational programs for online safety and prevention of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Hope of South Texas: Staff expenses for Education and Outreach Coordinator

Mid-Coast Family Services: After-school programs and other activities for at-risk youth

The Gabriel Project of the Golden Crescent: Care programs for expectant mothers

Learn more

Applicants will have the option of attending a grant workshop on Aug. 6 at 11:30 am, or Aug. 13 at 5:30 pm. The workshops will be hosted in City of Victoria Municipal Court Chambers at 107 W. Juan Linn St. Hybrid attendance will also be available for the grant workshops. Attendance is optional but will be considered favorably during the application review process.

How to apply

Applications will be accepted July 28-Aug. 15. Application forms and guidelines will be posted at www.victoriatx.gov/childsafetyprogram. Organizations will be notified of funding decisions Aug. 29.

For more information about the program, contact the court at 361-485-3050 or email csprogram@victoriatx.gov.

COFFEE WITH THE JUDGE

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller invites residents to a special edition of “Coffee with the Judge” on Thursday, July 31, from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m., featuring special guest Dr. Robert Glenn, President of the University of Houston-Victoria.

Hosted at Blume and Flour, 206 N. Liberty St., this free, come-and-go event provides a relaxed setting for community members to visit with elected officials, ask questions, share concerns, or simply enjoy a casual conversation. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be served.

“It’s a great way to hear directly from the people we serve,” said Judge Zeller. “And we’re honored to have Dr. Glenn join us for this special edition.”

Event Details:

What: Coffee with the Judge

Who: County Judge Ben Zeller and UHV President Dr. Robert Glenn

When: Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 7:45 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Where: Blume and Flour, 206 N. Liberty St.

Cost: Free | Complimentary coffee and pastries provided

No RSVP is necessary. All are welcome.

DONATION TO KERRVILLE RELIEF

The church council at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Goliad met recently and decided to pledge $5,000 to Kerr County flood relief. The council wants to announce to its congregation and beyond that it will be collecting funds for the next few weeks, President Sandra Post said.

Please consider making a contribution to this pledge. Make checks payable to St. Peter’s, put in an envelope marked for Flood Relief and place in the offering plate or mail to the church office. You may also give online to St. Peter’s using the link below, select “Other Fund” and specify flood relief in the memo section.

VICTORIA PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

The Victoria Photography Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. (Except for December). The meeting takes place at the Grace Funeral Home’s Private Reception Building located directly behind the main Chapel.

Grace Funeral Home’s address is 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas.