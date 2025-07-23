Generals edge out River Monsters 7-5; extend win streak to 10 Published 11:32 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Generals second baseman Iann Cobos (14) throws to first and successfully turns a 6-4-3 double play in the second inning of Wednesday's night home game against Seguin. Photo by Robert Brewer.

The Victoria Generals earned their 10th straight victory Wednesday night at Riverside Stadium. They topped the Seguin River Monsters 7-5, earned a two-game home sweep of Seguin, and moved to 30-12 in the Texas Collegiate League.

The Generals offense plated three runs in the opening inning. Left fielder Caleb Cotton got the rally started with a one-out single. In the next at-bat, he advanced to third thanks to a double off the bat of shortstop Diego Diaz. With two men in scoring position, cleanup hitter Cole Tabor’s single scored Cotton from third and the Generals went ahead 1-0.

“Recently, I’ve been working on staying on top of the ball. I’ve been kind of getting under it lately. I just wanted to stay in the outfield gap, stay on top of it, and do whatever I can to win,” Tabor said after the game.

The next Generals run came courtesy of a double steal. With first baseman Travis Bragg at the plate, Tabor advanced to second, and Diaz reached home safely to make the score 2-0. The Generals added their final run of the rally with a one-out RBI single by Bragg that scored Tabor from second.

Seguin posted a run in the third. Victoria answered with a run of its own in the home half of the frame. Diaz worked a leadoff walk, and drew a pickoff throw to first during Tabor’s subsequent at-bat. Seguin pitcher Cody Edwards uncorked a wild throw and the ball wound up in right field foul territory. By the time the Seguin defense had recovered the ball, Diaz had hustled all the way to third.

Tabor worked the count full and eventually cashed in with an RBI single to bring home Diaz. After three innings, Victoria enjoyed a 4-1 lead. Seguin battled back with a run in the fourth and fifth innings to close the gap at 4-3.

Designated hitter Juan Cantua hit a leadoff single to right center in the home half of the sixth. Two batters later, Cantua scored an unearned run after a throwing error by Seguin reliever Brady Elwartowski on a pickoff attempt. The River Monsters posted a run of their own in the top of the seventh to keep the game close at 5-4 in favor of the Generals.

With men on the corners and one out in the seventh, Cantua again came up with a big hit. Facing a pitch that was up and in, Cantua put the ball in play on an attempted bunt. The ball rolled quickly to the right side of the infield between the pitching mound and first base. No throw could be made to first, and Cantua pocketed an RBI on the bunt single that scored Diaz from third.

Two batters later, Bragg scored from third on a wild pitch for Victoria’s second run of the frame on a wild pitch. The Generals loaded the bases with only one out, but ended up stranding all three runners to conclude the inning.

Seguin posted a run in the eighth to pull to within two at 7-5. In the top of the ninth and still up by two, the Generals called upon closer David Lopez to finish off the River Monsters. He retired three of the four batters he faced and notched three strikeouts to earn his first save of the year. Starting pitcher Drew Wensky (4-0) picked up the victory for the Generals. In five innings, he allowed three earned runs on nine hits and struck out four. Edwards suffered the loss for Seguin.

Victoria posted nine hits in the contest compared to 14 for Seguin. Cotton, Tabor, and Cantua all posted two hits apiece for the Generals. Diaz collected four stolen bases on the night. Tabor commented on the Victoria fan support during the club’s lengthy winning streak.

“The fans are so invested, it’s just awesome to hear them the whole time. When we win, it’s awesome to see them get excited, it’s unmatched. I’m just excited to be here,” he added.

The Generals plan to hit the road to play the River Monsters for two more games in Seguin. Both clubs will begin play at 7 p.m. Thursday.

