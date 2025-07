Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Larry Hugh Holsey, 81, of Victoria, passed away July 18, 2025. Visitation will begin at 9AM followed by a chapel service at 10AM on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at Grace Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the care of Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.