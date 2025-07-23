New businesses from July 14-21
Published 9:25 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025
The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office from July 14-21:
- CHN Spice Company, 1407 E. Loma Vista Ave., Victoria, owned by Timothy W. Fowler.
- Granny’s Square, 148 Oak View Dr., Inez, owned by Amy Williams
- K-MAC Kut & Designed T-Shirtz, 2107 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria, owned by Kenitra Jones.
- Blades and Bolts, 4867 FM 2615, Victoria, owned by Brandon Tumlinson.
- Miss T’s Creatons, 5609 John Stockbauer Dr., #38102, Victoria, owned by Tawayna Ford.
- Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Norma Olivares Mendez.
- Guaranty Title of South Texas, P.O Box 407, Victoria, owned by Bedgiid Abstract & Title Co. Inc.
- Crosspoint Church, 208 N. Ben Wilson, Victoria, owned by George Anthony De Los Santos.
- Exotic Finishes, 395 Hedges, Bloomington, owned by Christopher Salazar.
- Senior Homes Local, 8806 N. Navarro, #600101, Victoria, owned by Lisa Rock.
- J&J Trash Removal and Hauling, 3605 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria, owned by Jonas Lemus.
- Rentals Victoria, 5215 N. Navarro St., Victoria, owned by Veronica McCants.