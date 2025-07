Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Summers (Odell) Johnson III, 77, of Schroeder, passed away Thursday, July 17, 2025 at home surrounded by his family. A celebration of Odell’s life will be held 3 to 5 pm Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen 606 E. Main St. Yorktown, Texas. You may sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900